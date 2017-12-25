World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. China
  5. FON STUDIO
  6. 2017
  7. Spring Whispers Book Club / FON STUDIO

Spring Whispers Book Club / FON STUDIO

  • 22:00 - 25 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Spring Whispers Book Club / FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Courtesy of FON STUDIO Courtesy of FON STUDIO Courtesy of FON STUDIO Courtesy of FON STUDIO + 27

  • Architects

    FON STUDIO

  • Location

    Changxiang 5th Alley, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

  • Project Team

    Boan Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo, Yanquan Ouyang

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. Even in Beijing’s winterfell, people's enthusiasm for the renewal of old city has never diminished. In Xian Yu Kou District, there are several Hutongs interspersed with a newly built river, the evergreen plants and the cobblestone path look particularly clear and bright. The Spring Whispers Book Club, which is the first domestic magazine library, is located in a traditional three-room house presented with public functions after the new overall planning of the neighborhood. Through reusing this place, the founders and FON Studio hope to give a new spatial experience to those who still enjoy paper reading and journals in terms of artistic design, movies and music.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

As a renovation project, the main focus is to balance the relationship between feature of quaint building with the newly-added element so that the interior space continues naturally into outdoor space. Since the original wooden structure fell into disrepair, some parts have already crooked and damaged. But it is still solidly available after the simple reinforcement and restoration. As the new structural material, teak was constructed with steel structure in selected original frame to maintain the integrity of spatial structure.

Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric

With the connection of gray terrazzo, some soothing rectangular blocks are spreaded  out in the facade along the river. Among these, the main entrance is linked with bar area, and combining them in a box space inserted into the original room can realise a concise and clear division of function. A big worktable designed for book display, reading and discussion is placed beside the glass window, readers can enjoy sunshine and the view of river and weeping willows outside when staying here. In the west side, the grille folding window is designed for the summer shading as well as cleverly responses to the traditional decoration's language.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

The display of classified books is the prelude of reading. After getting inside, people’s visual focus is transferred naturally to the bookshelf area, because the combination of light white steel and wooden box is particularly eye-catching, and a variety of books and magazines in different sizes of frame are presented to readers. Designers purpose to create a relaxed and orderly experience in this limited space, so that readers can find a suitable space for pacing, daze and concentration. In the bar&table area, sunshine spread on the fingertips through vertical grilles and a long window and flowing in different materials.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

The Spring Whispers Book Club is founders’ ideal place, because the charm of reading makes us always passionate about it. A dialogue among the reader, book and space has quietly started in this riverside cottage.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Library Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Spring Whispers Book Club / FON STUDIO" 25 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886057/spring-whispers-book-club-fon-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of FON STUDIO

春风习习读书会——河边小屋改造 / 未来以北工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »