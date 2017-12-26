World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Public Administration Buildings
  4. Norway
  5. Lund+Slaatto Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Archive House / Lund+Slaatto Architects

The Archive House / Lund+Slaatto Architects

  • 02:00 - 26 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Archive House / Lund+Slaatto Architects
Save this picture!
The Archive House / Lund+Slaatto Architects, © Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

© Sindre Ellingsen © Sindre Ellingsen © Sindre Ellingsen © Sindre Ellingsen + 29

  • Contractor

    Kruse Smith

  • Landscape Architect

    Brandsberg-Dahls Arkitektkontor

  • Client

    Ipark Innovation Park / Smedvig Property
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

Text description provided by the architects. The Archive House covers 14 700 sqm with more than 70 kilometres of underground archives, making up almost half of the building’s total area. Above ground, the building contains offices, a cafeteria, and an exhibition area. The functions are organized around a central atrium where the main stairway and internal bridges connect the different parts of the building. The atrium has a large glass roof providing light for the inner workplaces and creates a bright, open area for the public functions. The offices are designed to be flexible and efficient with large windows providing daylight, as well as great views to the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

The façade cladding consists of wooden sections placed as a puzzle of folded elements. The window openings are integrated into the pattern of sloping lines, generating the characteristic shape of the windows, and a variation in the depth of the windowsills. The different angles of the facades continuously change the appearance of the building, with a play of light and shadow, depending on the season, weather and time of day. The geometrically folded façades transform the volume of the building and provide a playful feel, with associations to origami – the art of paper folding. The Archive House has a central position as the first building in an extensive development in Stavanger known as Southern Ullandhaug, where the new University Hospital will be built.

Save this picture!
© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen

The main entrance of the building is located to the southeast, adjacent to the main avenue of the area. Emphasized through a large cantilevered area with a two-story glass façade, the transparent character of the entrance creates a visible connection between the inner atrium to the busy avenue outside. Sustainability is a key element in the design of the building, with a goal of creating a sustainable building with a high quality, low energy consumption, and a low CO2 footprint. The project has been awarded BREEAM-NOR Excellent certification, evaluating the project based on environmental performance ranging from health and environment to energy, transport, material use and ecology.

Save this picture!
© Sindre Ellingsen
© Sindre Ellingsen
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Other Public Administration buildings Norway
Cite: "The Archive House / Lund+Slaatto Architects" 26 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886038/the-archive-house-lund-plus-slaatto-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »