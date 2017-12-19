Zaha Hadid Architects' Bee’ah Headquarters Tops Out in UAE

The Zaha Hadid Architects-designed Bee’ah Headquarters has topped out in Sharjah, UAE, as its structural steelwork and centerpiece concrete dome have been put in place.

With a design inspired by the form of sand dunes and oriented to optimize prevailing winds, the complex is striving for the highest standards of renewable energy and sustainable future targets, an appropriate goal for the new headquarters of the UAE's leading integrated environmental & waste management company.

+ 24

A post shared by Bee'ah | بيئة (@beeahuae) on Dec 10, 2017 at 4:51am PST

In addition to a zero waste to landfill goal, the headquarters is designed as a zero net energy consumption building, with integrated photovoltaic panels to provide the entirety of the complex’s energy needs. To store the energy, Bee’ah will be outfitted with Tesla’s 1,890 kWhs capacity powerpack battery technology.

The headquarters is also being constructed using recycled materials, and will incorporate a series of energy and water saving systems, including passive solar and wind powered heating and cooling and native landscaping.

A post shared by Drew Merkle (@ramerkle) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:14am PST

A post shared by محمد بن أحمد العويس (@alowais1983) on Dec 15, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

At the topping out ceremony, HE Salim Al Owais, chairman of Bee’ah; Patrik Schumacher, principal of Zaha Hadid Architects; and Edmund Mahabir, managing director of Al Futtaim Carillion signed the final concrete panel at the building’s highest point, recognizing the achievement.

“I believe that we cannot envision the future of being a sustainable city, without advancements in green architecture,” said HE Al Owais. “At Bee’ah, as environmental pioneers, we have always driven ourselves to innovate and lead the UAE’s journey towards sustainability. Through our HQ project, we have formed partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned entities, to examine as to how we can maximise the potential for sustainability in the built environment.

“With its ultra-low carbon footprint, minimal water and energy usage and the efficient recycling of construction materials, this project will set a benchmark for all future green construction projects in the Gulf region. It is also a model for a green building system that can be replicated across the UAE, as the nation seeks to transition into a green economy.”

A post shared by Tariqkhayyat (@tariqkhayyat) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:28am PST

The project is on track for completion by the end of 2018.

Learn more about the Bee’ah Headquarters, below: