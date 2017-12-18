World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Thailand
  5. T.R.O.P
  6. 2017
  7. The Garden of Sindhorn Residence / T.R.O.P

The Garden of Sindhorn Residence / T.R.O.P

  • 20:00 - 18 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Garden of Sindhorn Residence / T.R.O.P
Save this picture!
The Garden of Sindhorn Residence / T.R.O.P, © Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

© Wison Tungthunya © Wison Tungthunya © Wison Tungthunya © Wison Tungthunya + 24

  • Landscape architects

    T.R.O.P

  • Location

    Bangkok, Thailand

  • Landscape Architect in Charge

    Pok Kobkongsanti

  • Area

    6800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Wison Tungthunya
Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Text provided by Landscape Architects. Recently, Bangkok has one of the most traffic jams in the World. As a result, more and more people have moved in to live in the city instead. Because of land prices, traditional house and garden are unaffordable, replaced by Vertical living which has a lot more density in compact sites. For Sindhorn Residence, the design team had to work with such a limited space and tried their best to create a microclimate, in order to provide a comfortable living space for the residents.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Sindhorn Residence is a  condominium right in the middle of Bangkok's prime area. The property was located just across Netherlands Embassy which occupied a lot of green areas. However the site itself was not very big for 2 buildings, Tower A and B. With fire lane regulation, the design team had to work with a small leftover space for greenery.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya
Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

Both buildings‚ lobbies was first raised up 2m from main access to avoid the city 'a recent flood problems, with Main drop off located in between both Towers. The covered passage connected the Main Drop off with garden space in front of Tower B. Stepped planters was designed to enclosed the experience of the residents walking through this tunnel-like space. A series of tall trees and shrubs were planted to provide more shades, adding protecting layers against Bangkok's infamous temperature.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya

In order to visually maximize garden space, the design team camouflaged part of the fire lane in front of Tower B's Lobby. Hardscape surface was slightly dropped and filled with shallow water. Appeared as Reflecting Pond, it visually doubled the view of the green space right in front of the lobby.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The actual green area was kept at original level, appearing like sunken garden space from the Lobby. It was built slightly above street's level, to avoid filling and retaining wall. Here an orchard of tall trees were proposed to provide green layers to filter sunlight heat, creating microclimate effect for the residents. Water from Reflecing Pond overflowed to the lower gutter, creating white noises to animate the garden space.

Save this picture!
© Wison Tungthunya
© Wison Tungthunya
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Thailand
Cite: "The Garden of Sindhorn Residence / T.R.O.P" 18 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885619/sindhorn-residence-trop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »