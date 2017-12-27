World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. David Mutal
  6. 2013
  7. Poseidon House / David Mutal

Poseidon House / David Mutal

  • 13:00 - 27 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Poseidon House / David Mutal
Save this picture!
Poseidon House / David Mutal, © Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

© Gonzalo Cáceres © Gonzalo Cáceres © Gonzalo Cáceres © Gonzalo Cáceres + 24

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located about 50km south of Lima. The proximity to the city makes the client seeing himself living permanently here in the near future, That made us think of a house on the beach for the winter and the summer assuming a relationship with the sea that could be or very expansive or rather withdrawn ; a more exterior or more interior experiences according to the time of year.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

This duality is clearly visible in the presence of a more intimate garden opposite the view to the open ocean or an outdoor pool parallel to the horizon that intersects perpendicularly with a temperate inner pool which, becomes a winter cave with a more restricted view of the sea. This duality and multiplicity are organized in a "promenade architecture" that connects all these spaces visually through a tour that runs throughout the house. An access to the upper street bordering the forest gives way to a glass bridge when entering, where one sees the interior water two floors below or the marine horizon in front.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Cáceres
© Gonzalo Cáceres

Then staircase goes down through the double height to the living room and the last staircase leads to the pool and the sauna gym below where a mobile bridge allows guests to enter their bedrooms. The organization of the whole house responds to the separation and coexistence of the world of parents in the upper levels and the world of the children in the spaces below. Unlike most buildings in the area, the garden is truly important and being born from the rock in the lower part, it extends the promenade to the level of the lower street.

Save this picture!
Axonometric - Pool
Axonometric - Pool
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Peru
Cite: "Poseidon House / David Mutal" 27 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/885521/poseidon-01-house-david-mutal/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »