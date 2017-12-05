World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. BIG Reveals Plans for Massive Rodeo and Entertainment District in Austin, Texas

BIG Reveals Plans for Massive Rodeo and Entertainment District in Austin, Texas

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BIG Reveals Plans for Massive Rodeo and Entertainment District in Austin, Texas
Save this picture!
BIG Reveals Plans for Massive Rodeo and Entertainment District in Austin, Texas, Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG has revealed plans for a new sports and entertainment district in Austin, Texas, that will bring soccer, rodeo, music, shopping, dining and hospitality under one roof. Called the East Austin District, the 1.3 million-square-foot complex will be located on the site of the existing Rodeo Austin, offering a new entertainment experience for the city’s booming population. 

Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group + 16

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

The design of the East Austin District is inspired by the Jefferson Grid, the plan devised through the Land Ordinance of 1785 by President Thomas Jefferson to divide the newly purchased lands of the western United States into square-mile sections. In the East Austin District, this manifests as a roofscape that links the complex’s various structures into one checkerboard of open and enclosed spaces. More than just a concept, the large roof surface will be clad in red photovoltaic panels, allowing the district to be completely self-sufficient.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

The centerpiece of the District will be the two multi-purpose state-of-the-art sports venues. The larger of the two, a 40,000-seat open-air stadium, will host soccer and rugby matches, as well as music festivals and other major events; the second, 15,000-seat arena will serve as the home of Rodeo Austin, and will support additional music events as well as basketball, hockey and other indoor sports.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

The stadium and arena will share 190,000 square feet of support facilities, optimizing efficiency and cost. Both will feature all-wooden interiors inspired by the local “barn and porch” vernacular, where outdoor spaces are often as essential to a home as its indoor spaces. This concept continues throughout the District, where the eight courtyards separating the enclosed pavilions will provide outdoor ‘living rooms’ for the public.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

In addition to recreational, shopping, dining and hospitality areas, the District will also contain 28,000 square feet of youth facilities where local businesses will be able to partner with schools and community programs.

“Like a collective campus rather than a monolithic stadium the East Austin District unifies all the elements of Rodeo and Soccer into a village of courtyards and canopies,” said Bjarke Ingels, Founding Partner, BIG. “Embracing Austin’s local character and culture, the East Austin District is a single destination composed of many smaller structures under one roof.  Part architecture, part urbanism, part landscape – the East Austin District is the architectural manifestation of collective intimacy – a complex capable of making tens of thousands of fans come together and enjoy the best Austin has to offer inside and between its buildings.”

News via BIG.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Save this picture!
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

  • Architects

    BIG

  • Location

    Austin, TX, United States

  • Partners in Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Thomas Christoffersen

  • Project Leader

    Jakob Henke

  • Team

    Daniel Sundlin, Shane Dalke, Casey Tucker, Saecheol Oh, Melissa Jones, Manon Otto, Guilia Frittoli, Emily Chen, Terrence Chew, Rasmus Streboel, Ramona Montecillo, Tracy Sodder, Lorenz Krisai

  • Collaborators

    Walter P. Moore Engineers, STG Design, BIG Engineering, BIG Landscape, BIG Ideas

  • Client

    Austin Sports & Entertainment, LLC

  • Area

    121000.0 m2
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project United States
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "BIG Reveals Plans for Massive Rodeo and Entertainment District in Austin, Texas" 05 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884934/big-reveals-plans-for-massive-rodeo-and-entertainment-district-in-austin-texas/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

BIG 公布得克萨斯体育综合体方案，红色曲面‘棋盘格’屋顶为运动场增添动感

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »