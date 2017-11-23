World
  Zaha Hadid Design Creates Shoe and Transparent Clutch Bag for Charlotte Olympia

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Design
This week, Zaha Hadid Design released a new platform wedge shoe and accompanying clutch bag with British shoe and accessory brand Charlotte Olympia. The limited edition pieces, which sport the familiar flowing forms perfected by Hadid in her architecture, are both constructed using a combination of transparent perspex and rose gold accents.

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Design
The collaboration between Hadid and Charlotte Olympia began in 2015 but was interrupted by Hadid's death last year. "Zaha Hadid Design and Charlotte Olympia have meticulously realized these pieces as Zaha originally envisioned," said the design team in a press release.

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Design
"Zaha Hadid was a phenomenal person to have known and her work and aesthetic are constant sources of inspiration for me," said Charlotte Olympia Dellal, the founder of the Charlotte Olympia brand. "It was an honor and privilege to have worked with her and to continue working with her fantastic team on this dream collaboration.”

Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Design
Available only at Charlotte Olympia stores and online, the shoes are priced at £1,600 ($2,130 USD) while the clutch bag costs £2,600 ($3,460).

News via Zaha Hadid Design.

Cite: Rory Stott. "Zaha Hadid Design Creates Shoe and Transparent Clutch Bag for Charlotte Olympia" 23 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884213/zaha-hadid-design-creates-shoe-and-transparent-clutch-bag-for-charlotte-olympia/> ISSN 0719-8884
