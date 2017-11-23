World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

We're currently improving the bookmarking experience within ArchDaily.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorms
  4. United States
  5. LEGORRETA
  6. 2016
  7. Highland Hall Residences Stanford University / LEGORRETA

Highland Hall Residences Stanford University / LEGORRETA

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Highland Hall Residences Stanford University / LEGORRETA
Save this picture!
Highland Hall Residences Stanford University / LEGORRETA, © Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

© Hunter Kerhart © Hunter Kerhart © Hunter Kerhart © Hunter Kerhart + 22

  • Architects

    LEGORRETA

  • Location

    450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, United States

  • Interior Design

    LEGORRETA

  • Team

    Víctor Legorreta, Miguel Almaraz, Adriana Ciklik, Carlos Vargas, Miguel Alatriste, Tania Bárcena, Daniel Rosselló, Brenda Mendoza, Paulina Gutiérrez, Lourdes del Val, Rebeca Cors, Maggy Carral

  • Associate and Executive Architect

    Steinberg

  • Steinberg Team

    Rob Steinberg, Ernest T. Yamane, Jonathan Chao, Mani Farhadi, Maggie Zhang, and Frank Sheng

  • Area

    14000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photography

    Hunter Kerhart

  • Landscape Architecture

    Tom Leader Studio

  • Client

    Stanford University

  • Structural Design

    KPFF Consulting Engineers

  • Mechanical Design

    Therma Corporation

  • Electrical Design

    Sprig Electric

  • Plumbing Design

    W.L. Hickey Sons, Inc.

  • Acoustical Design

    Charles M. Salter Associates, Inc.

  • Lighting Consultant

    J S Nolan Associates Lighting Design, LLC

  • Kitchen Consultant

    Jenanyan Design

  • Security Consultant

    Stanford

  • Cost Estimator

    Devcon Construction Incorporated

  • Contractor

    Devcon Construction Incorporated

  • Art

    Adán Paredes - “Textiles of Eternal Traces”, Pilar Climent –“Through The Looking Gate”, Frida Escobedo “Musical Grill”.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

Text description provided by the architects. After having designed the “Schwab” Residential Center with Steinberg in 1997, the Graduate School of Business New Residential Building “Highland Hall” joins the Stanford University complex in 2016.

Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

The 14, 000 m2 building includes a maximum of 4 floors and provides 200 beds with service areas and spaces for diverse public activities.

Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

Located in the Serra street, which besides crossing the campus serves as an academic corridor, “Highland Hall” is located at the East end, next to the “Schwab” Residential Center, which is connected through a Mall located at North of the new building and that in turn, will allow the building merge with the local urban landscape.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Two key elements of its design are the courtyards that are aligned on the East-West axis with those of “Schwab” and the walkway from North to South, which serves to connect the two residential buildings with the “Knight” Management Center, forming in this way an Academic and Residential Complex of the Business Administration School.

Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

The new building is divided into three sections: West, North and South; where a variety of multipurpose areas, public seating areas, kitchens and dining rooms, both inside and outside are located for the use of the school community.

Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

The access tower to “Highland Hall”, considered as its iconic element, is 12.5m in height and is located in the entry plaza to the East side of the complex, thus emphasizing the relationship with the current residential building. In its rear side the Lobby Lounge is found, that besides being a key space for the reception of the new building; it also serves as a connection to the main courtyard and the different levels of the complex. 

Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

In the main courtyard a sculptural staircase was devised, where the ground floor has an art piece (“Textiles of Eternal Traces”), that consists of fountain and a glazed ceramic mat, designed by sculptor artist Adán Paredes.

Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart

Similarly, the inclusion of artistic interventions in the “Contemplative” and “Events” courtyards with the participation of two other Mexican artists: Pilar Climent and Frida Escobedo, with pieces that are built into the architecture that will provide character to the new building.

Save this picture!
© Hunter Kerhart
© Hunter Kerhart
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms United States
Cite: "Highland Hall Residences Stanford University / LEGORRETA" [Residencias Highland Hall Universidad de Stanford / LEGORRETA] 23 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884098/highland-hall-residences-stanford-university-legorreta/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »