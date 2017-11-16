House in Wakabayashi / Hiroto Suzuki architects and associates

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. This private house is located in densely low-built residential area of Sendai. Rebuilt old houses are scattered therefore old and new houses are mixed around there.

Site is surrounded by houses, neighbors are closely built to boundary.

Old house has been replaced by new for family (parent and 1 child) Client is new for this community so, our concept is to make generous connection between private area and public area for making easily communicate to neighborhood.

From necessary volume we planned 3 story building and outdoor space as a parking area (2 cars) and gardening. To create place for people gathering, we placed Living Dining Kitchen in light 2nd floor as public space for family and guest. Immediate access to LDK from outside via outdoor terrace and stair makes gradual interface to neighbor community. Earlier Japanese houses have “doma” and “Engawa” as vague interface and people used chatted there. We believe this stair and terrace function like “doma” and “engawa”, and encourage client to have communication with neighborhood.

Neighboring buildings are planned with horizontal, perpendicular grid from front rood, and facing to next house. We decided to plan with angle 45 degrees for front rood. As a result, view isn’t interrupted by neighboring buildings and gain sunshine to inside, furthermore, it allows sunshine reach windows of neighboring buildings. 3 stories building are larger than neighboring scale however we controlled sunshine and view, not only for this house but also for surroundings by angle 45 degrees grid.

Relationship between Architecture and surroundings is popular issue for architects. We solved it not only consider environment of this house but also consider how surrounding environment would change after construction have finished. We regard it as important for relationship between client and neighborhood from now on.