  • 00:00 - 17 November, 2017
Yokohama Tram Port Museum / Abanba
Yokohama Tram Port Museum / Abanba, © Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

© Taku Hata © Taku Hata © Taku Hata © Taku Hata + 13

  • Architects

    Abanba

  • Location

    Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Toshihiro Banba

  • Area

    282.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Taku Hata
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

Text description provided by the architects. It is a multipurpose hall adjacent to " Yokohama Tram Museum " which stores tram which was once running in Yokohama city.
It is a space where visitors can listen to lectures and eat lunchies.

Diagram
Diagram
© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

We thought about the role of a showcase that the vibrancy of people in the hall leaked to the outside.
By setting multiple roofs in one space, we can control the light and wind by changing the level.

© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

In addition, we can create a small corner with planar "displacement".  We believe that buildings that can enjoy changes in external circumstances and changes in the inner appearance by a little volume manipulation are good.

Diagram
Diagram
Section
Section

We combine four different volumes into one space so that it will be the size that fits the scale of the residential area.
Volume that cannot stand alone support themselves, which is a feature of the appearance and interior.

© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

The wall posts and cantilever beams of the L-shaped corner required for structure are connected by curves suitable for stress calculation to secure the opening , give the building softness.

© Taku Hata
© Taku Hata

Cite: "Yokohama Tram Port Museum / Abanba" 17 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883725/yokohama-tram-port-museum-abanba/> ISSN 0719-8884

