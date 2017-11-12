World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Natalie Dionne Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. BLACK BOX II / Natalie Dionne Architecture

BLACK BOX II / Natalie Dionne Architecture

  • 13:00 - 12 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BLACK BOX II / Natalie Dionne Architecture
Save this picture!
BLACK BOX II / Natalie Dionne Architecture, © Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

© Raphaël Thibodeau © Raphaël Thibodeau © Raphaël Thibodeau © Raphaël Thibodeau + 23

  • Architects

    Natalie Dionne Architecture

  • Location

    Montreal, Canada

  • Lead Architect

    Natalie Dionne

  • Design Team

    Natalie Dionne, Ariane Côté-Bélisle, Martin Laneuville, Corinne Deleers

  • Area

    2130.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. BLACK BOX II is the latest in a series of tiny additions impacting existing architecture in a big way. Conceived as a jewelry box, large openings blur the interior/exterior boundary, revealing its treasure of fine cabinetmaking work within through the playful use of complementary surface materials. The BLACK BOX II addition is covered with large plates of iridescent, black fiber cement board, with a perforated motif for the loggia, finely assembled with matching rivets. In contrast, blond wood and light porcelain and ceramics, illuminate the interior. When large windows fold open to incorporate the garden into the home, interior and exterior materials interact to connect spaces. Inside, oak wood paneling covers the walls and ceiling of the shed, while a lattice of western red cedar lines the exterior alcove.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The slate slabs of the terrace adjoin the concrete-like porcelain floor of the kitchen. Heritage of the past, the original oak wood floor of the dining room, preserved and restored, set the tone. The kitchen island, made of solid oak, stands monumentally in the center and serves as an altar to daily rituals. At the perimeter stands, more soberly, white or black furniture and cabinetry. This project is a plea for constructive art, recognizing the complicity between the architect, the builders, and the owners, all actively involved in the search for quality, both technical and aesthetic. The art of architecture manifests itself here in all its dimensions.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau

This semi-detached townhouse, made of red clay brick, is typical of Westmount and the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough of Montreal. Through the reconfiguration of outdated internal divisions and the grafting of two black volumes in juxtaposition, the pre-existing architecture is enhanced and transformed to better reflect the modern lifestyle and aspirations of its inhabitants. We are always striving to strike the right balance between new and old in order to create a coherent whole, preserving the authenticity of the existing details while affirming the contemporaneity of our interventions.

Save this picture!
© Raphaël Thibodeau
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Canada
Cite: "BLACK BOX II / Natalie Dionne Architecture" 12 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883445/black-box-ii-natalie-dionne-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »