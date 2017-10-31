12 Architects Design Shelters to Raise Money for LA’s Homeless Cats

With somewhere between one and three million cats, Los Angeles is home to one of the United States’ largest populations of homeless felines. For the “Giving Shelter” exhibition in Los Angeles, 12 architects designed and built 13 small, one-of-a-kind shelters for these cats. The shelters, which are being sold through an online auction until 9pm PST tonight, will raise money for FixNation, a non-profit which provides a free service to spay or neuter homeless cats. Read on to see all 13 shelters.
White Jack / Abramson Teiger Architects
Ball of Twine / Abramson Teiger Architects
CallisonRTKL
d3architecture
Meow Miaow / ES-EN-EM
Flora-Gato / Formation Association + Terremoto Landscape + Arktura
CAnT WE ALL GET ALONG / HKS
HOK
Knowhow Shop
Cat’s Win! Cat’s Win! / Kollin Altomare Architects
UnFURled / Perkins + Will
RNL (now Stantec)
Catosphere / Standard Architecture | Design
Click here to take part in the online auction for the shelters.