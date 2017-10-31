World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 12 Architects Design Shelters to Raise Money for LA’s Homeless Cats

12 Architects Design Shelters to Raise Money for LA’s Homeless Cats

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
12 Architects Design Shelters to Raise Money for LA’s Homeless Cats
Save this picture!
12 Architects Design Shelters to Raise Money for LA’s Homeless Cats, © Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

With somewhere between one and three million cats, Los Angeles is home to one of the United States’ largest populations of homeless felines. For the “Giving Shelter” exhibition in Los Angeles, 12 architects designed and built 13 small, one-of-a-kind shelters for these cats. The shelters, which are being sold through an online auction until 9pm PST tonight, will raise money for FixNation, a non-profit which provides a free service to spay or neuter homeless cats. Read on to see all 13 shelters.

White Jack / Abramson Teiger Architects

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

Ball of Twine / Abramson Teiger Architects

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

CallisonRTKL

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

d3architecture

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

Meow Miaow / ES-EN-EM

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

Flora-Gato / Formation Association + Terremoto Landscape + Arktura

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

CAnT WE ALL GET ALONG / HKS

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

HOK

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

Knowhow Shop

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

Cat’s Win! Cat’s Win! / Kollin Altomare Architects

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

UnFURled / Perkins + Will

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

RNL (now Stantec)

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

Catosphere / Standard Architecture | Design

Save this picture!
© Meghan Bob Photography
© Meghan Bob Photography

Click here to take part in the online auction for the shelters.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "12 Architects Design Shelters to Raise Money for LA’s Homeless Cats" 31 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882701/12-architects-design-shelters-to-raise-money-for-las-homeless-cats/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »