World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. France
  5. Peripheriques Architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Coallia - Residence and Social Restaurant / Peripheriques Architectes

Coallia - Residence and Social Restaurant / Peripheriques Architectes

  • 02:00 - 26 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Coallia - Residence and Social Restaurant / Peripheriques Architectes
Save this picture!
Coallia - Residence and Social Restaurant / Peripheriques Architectes, © Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

© Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly © Luc Boegly + 54

  • Project Manager

    Maud Armagnac, Stephane Raza

  • Assistants

    I. Bernabe, R. Sturzu, M. Gangloff et S. Marguerie

  • Client

    COALLIA HABITAT
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. Design a new migrant workers home by following an environmental approach while compromising with an existing building such is the objective of this operation. Located at 13/15 Lorraine street to Paris 19th land crossing giving on the Crimée street. The plot is bounded by a modern 9 storey building in the northwest and a suburban Parisian building of 7 levels in the southeast.  This new project includes 173 housing of Type T1 and T1 ' and a social restaurant of 500 flatware. The features of project lies in its construction phase which should include the partial occupation of the site by some residents. In this context of constraints: deadlines, phasing, environmental ambitions, programs, two buildings very degraded of 1979.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Facade Structure Detail
Facade Structure Detail
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The choice is to compose with the existing, to densify the plot and to redefine the urban skyline of the building. Thus a building is preserved and restructured, the second is demolished to make way for a new construction containing lower parts implanted in the alignment of streets, so constituting a continuous urban front. This new density protects inside the plot a landscaped courtyard. All these constructions is unifed, any distinction between parts rehabilitated and new parts, by a homogenous facade design: an enamelled terra-cotta cladding which reacts to its environment by sending back iridescent reflections of sky and surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

The openings are declined in two types, organized in a rigorous and arranged in a random order frame, to erase any repetitive nature of the program: 173 housing T1. Inside each housing is composed by a functional wall with bathroom and kitchenette that provides open space and to offer each resident a friendly space, open to the outside.

Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Save this picture!
Floor Plan R+2
Floor Plan R+2
Save this picture!
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Residential Architecture Housing France
Cite: "Coallia - Residence and Social Restaurant / Peripheriques Architectes" 26 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882354/coallia-residence-and-social-restaurant-peripheriques-architectes/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »