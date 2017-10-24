World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Uhlik architekti
  6. 2013
  7. Villa in Frýdava / Uhlik architekti

Villa in Frýdava / Uhlik architekti

  • 05:00 - 24 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa in Frýdava / Uhlik architekti
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Balej
© Tomáš Balej

© Tomáš Balej © Tomáš Balej © Tomáš Balej © Tomáš Balej + 17

Save this picture!
Villa in Frýdava / Uhlik architekti, © Tomáš Balej
© Tomáš Balej

From the architect. The house is located on a steep slope at the Lipno Reservoir with an unfavourable north-east orientation, high above sea level (745 metres). The design of the house tries to find an answer to these rather difficult and contradictory conditions. The whole body of the house is divided into two masses.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Balej
© Tomáš Balej

The bottom concrete base is designed to have minimal plan footprint. It contains bedrooms connected with the exterior by a terrace, in the basement there is a small wellness room and a technical room. A glassed-in rectangular prism rests across the concrete base, projecting out 8 metres on both sides. The prism is positioned on the edge of the base, as close to water surface as possible, thus it seems to levitate among trees over the lake.

Save this picture!
© Tomáš Balej
© Tomáš Balej
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Tomáš Balej
© Tomáš Balej

The living space is opened to the sun and the panoramic views of the lake through the glassed-in facade. Folding shutters regulate the extent to which the facade is open and can also be closed completely. The construction of the base is sandwich reinforced concrete; the upper rectangular prism is formed by steel truss construction, coated with resistant HPL compact boards. The house is heated by a heat pump connected to deep wells.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "Villa in Frýdava / Uhlik architekti" 24 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882114/villa-in-frydava-uhlik-architekti/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »