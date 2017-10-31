4 Eye-Catching White Tiles to Use in Your Next Project

Sometimes, the most timeless color is the most timely.

It's easy to re-paint as fashions change, but when it comes to tile, the most significant reason for specifying white is that, while there are myriad ways to make it look new, it is a color that doesn’t go in and out of style. This is of tremendous value when selecting any permanent building material and may be one reason why it is such an important color historically throughout architecture and design.

As Ellen O’Neill, Creative Director, and Priscilla Ghaznavi, Color & Design Director of Benjamin Moore say, white remains constant in various light sources, accentuates light and shadow to help the eye appreciate the form of a space, can be elevated to a design tool when textured and layered with other whites, and gracefully accommodates any and all adjacent colors in a design.

Read on to check out 4 types of white tile that stand out for their unique tones, shapes, and textures.

Seven glossy white wall tiles with a relief of circles, circle segments, diagonal shapes, triangles, and one smooth tile. These tiles can be combined to create a striking surface.

Save this picture! Classics Kho Liang Ie Collection / MOSA

Save this picture! Classics Kho Liang Ie Collection. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! Classics Kho Liang Ie Collection. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! Classics Kho Liang Ie Collection. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Application of the Product in 'Heijnen family private home' by Jos Laughs

Save this picture! Heijnen family private home / Jos Laughs. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! Heijnen family private home / Jos Laughs. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Glossy wall tiles with a facet edge in the colors black and white. The diagonal edges on these glossy metro tiles subtly reflect the light, creating an authentic space with a luxurious look.

Save this picture! Classics Trocadero. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! Classics Trocadero. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Application of the Product in 'Roadside living room' by EL'LE interior stories

Save this picture! Roadside living room / EL'LE interior stories. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! Roadside living room / EL'LE interior stories. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Mosaic, strips, and tiles with floral designs in complementary colors complete this series. All tiles from the More than white series can be combined effortlessly with one another and always create a contemporary style.

Save this picture! More Than White. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! More Than White. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! More Than White. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Application of the Product in 'Ferrante Aporti Building' by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners Architecture

Save this picture! Ferrante Aporti Building / Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners Architecture. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Murals Lines consists of five colors: bright white, warm grey, earthy brown, anthracite, and sea blue. All tiles are available in a stone matt glaze. The white tiles are also available in gloss.

Save this picture! Murals Lines. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! Murals Lines. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Application of the Product in 'Korver family private home'

Save this picture! Korver family private home. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Save this picture! Korver family private home. Image © Copyright Koninklijke Mosa bv

Find more information in the full article published by the MOSA Magazine.