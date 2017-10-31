4 Eye-Catching White Tiles to Use in Your Next Project

Sometimes, the most timeless color is the most timely.
It's easy to re-paint as fashions change, but when it comes to tile, the most significant reason for specifying white is that, while there are myriad ways to make it look new, it is a color that doesn’t go in and out of style. This is of tremendous value when selecting any permanent building material and may be one reason why it is such an important color historically throughout architecture and design.
As Ellen O’Neill, Creative Director, and Priscilla Ghaznavi, Color & Design Director of Benjamin Moore say, white remains constant in various light sources, accentuates light and shadow to help the eye appreciate the form of a space, can be elevated to a design tool when textured and layered with other whites, and gracefully accommodates any and all adjacent colors in a design.
Read on to check out 4 types of white tile that stand out for their unique tones, shapes, and textures.
Classics Kho Liang Ie Collection
Seven glossy white wall tiles with a relief of circles, circle segments, diagonal shapes, triangles, and one smooth tile. These tiles can be combined to create a striking surface.
Application of the Product in 'Heijnen family private home' by Jos Laughs
Classics Trocadero
Glossy wall tiles with a facet edge in the colors black and white. The diagonal edges on these glossy metro tiles subtly reflect the light, creating an authentic space with a luxurious look.
Application of the Product in 'Roadside living room' by EL'LE interior stories
More Than White
Mosaic, strips, and tiles with floral designs in complementary colors complete this series. All tiles from the More than white series can be combined effortlessly with one another and always create a contemporary style.
Application of the Product in 'Ferrante Aporti Building' by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and Partners Architecture
Murals Lines
Murals Lines consists of five colors: bright white, warm grey, earthy brown, anthracite, and sea blue. All tiles are available in a stone matt glaze. The white tiles are also available in gloss.
Application of the Product in 'Korver family private home'
Find more information in the full article published by the MOSA Magazine.