How to Install Wood Laminate Flooring Without Any Tools

The installation of wood laminate flooring may seem basic or even alien to what we do as architectural designers, but that should not be the case. When we understand the characteristics of the materials we specify and their assembly processes, we can design in a more efficient manner, adjusting our proposals to the requirements of the project.

With this in mind, below we present a step-by-step assembly process for EGGER's UNI fit wood laminate flooring—a type of flooring that sits above the slab and does not require the use of screws or glue. The elements of this system join together with "click" system, allowing the installed floor to sit freely over what is below it.

Floating installation with UNI Fit

This patented fastening system is 40% faster than traditional installation and requires no tools. Its installation is made slat by slat, generating a very stable connection.

Before Installation

48 hours before the start of the installation, the laminate floor panels must be taken to the intended room. The room should be measured to determine whether it is necessary to narrow the width of the first row of boards (this is necessary if the last row of boards would need a width of less than 5 centimeters).

Installation

Save this picture! Floating installation with UNI fit! Courtesy of Egger

+ Element 1 = Place this element in the left-hand corner of the room



+ Element 2 = Insert this cut element into the first at an angle. To do this, place the longitudinal tongue into the longitudinal groove of element 1 from above, at a slight angle, and lower element 2 until it reaches a flat position. (Figure 3)



+ Element 3 = Insert the long side of this element at an angle and press in the short side. To begin with, insert the longitudinal tongue at a slight angle from above into the longitudinal groove of element 1. Now, keeping element 3 in this slanted position, push it towards the front of element 2, until the short sides of both elements push against each other. Once again lock the longitudinal connection by lowering the element, and at the same time the short connection by pushing until you feel them snap into place. (Figure 4)



+ Element 4 = Attach this element using an opposite angle on the long side and pressing towards the short side as above. Place the longitudinal groove at a slight angle under the longitudinal tongue of element 3. Push element 4 in this slanted position towards element 1, until the short sides of both elements push against each other. Now once again lock the longitudinal connection by lowering the element, and at the same time the short connection by pushing until you feel them snap into place. (Figure 5)



+ Element 5 = Insert the long side of this element at an angle and press in the short side, as with element 3.



+ Element 6 = Attach this element using an opposite angle on the long side and pressing towards the short side, as with element 4.



+ Install all remaining panels for the first and the second row as described above. The last elements should be cut to length. (Figure 6)



+ Finally, align the first two rows with the walls as required, observing the correct distance (8-10 millimeters) to the wall and place the spacers. (Figure 7 to Figure 10)

