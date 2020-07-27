Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Primitive Future - GUMPHA House / Within N Without

Primitive Future - GUMPHA House / Within N Without

Save this project
Primitive Future - GUMPHA House / Within N Without

© Vikrant Dashputre© Vikrant Dashputre© Vikrant Dashputre© Vikrant Dashputre+ 22

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses, Small Scale
Nashik, India
  • Architects: Within N Without
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Vikrant Dashputre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Jaguar, Star ferro
  • Lead Architect:Shailesh Devi
  • Collaborators:Ninad Bothara, Kinjal Sakaria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre

Text description provided by the architects. As the urban dweller tired from the stresses of everyday life, seeking rejuvenation, turns towards nature, his quest is to seek inner joy, unbound his energies to become one with the forces of nature.

Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre

The chaos of city life drives a man to pursue the tranquility and search for the inner peace, which so alludes him in his mundane life. The Charm of city life and the appeal of nature is the chasm a man seeks to bridge and in that keeps searching for a meaningful existence.

Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre

It is this search which brings us to gumpha and its environs. Gumpha bridges the chasm between the darkness in the depths of lands and the light which comes calling from the heavens; celebrating the communion of the two. The user is drawn into this play of light and darkness; discovering his part in the drama as he becomes part of the bigger script, making a journey, discovering the meaning of the larger picture, each having his own definition.

Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre

But more than all that gumpha is A response... to the adventurous nature of explore. An expression... of the innate nature of land and hills to surprise. A journey... to lose the identity and discover self. A poetry... by the earth itself. A dialogue... between man and nature.

Save this picture!
Site Plan and Model
Site Plan and Model

Gumpha is a search of the designer looking for a language to answer nature’s callings. It is a narration of the most organic response of the architect to the immediate environment.

Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre

As you move along the path the land opens up to you, taking you along its winding ways slowly revealing the surrounding, drawing you into an atmosphere. You are introduced to gumpha when you least expect it and it comes to meet you, inviting you to delve into it, seek its spaces, travel its depths. It wants you to discover, to explore, to find something new each time you walk along.

Save this picture!
Site Plan and Sectional Elevation
Site Plan and Sectional Elevation

The form it takes is mostly organic, where the earth itself seems to breathe in tandem with light to create what can be called as an almost living and sensuous organism, arousing the curiosity with its silent light and playful inquisitive spaces. It almost humors you by appealing the child in you in playing with itself, making you wonder, drawing you in the insides, taking you along on the roof.

Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre

At the same time, it helps you search for your inner self as the deep spaces lit by heavenly light offer you tranquility and peace to meditate. where in the interior are introvert and contemplative, the exteriors offer you vistas of the surroundings, engaging both joyous and peaceful essence of man, initiating an intense experience, in turn making you richer by the time you leave for the city.

Originally published on September 04, 2017

Save this picture!
© Vikrant Dashputre
© Vikrant Dashputre

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Within N Without
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesOtherSmall ScaleIndia
Cite: "Primitive Future - GUMPHA House / Within N Without" 27 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/878874/primitive-future-gumpha-house-within-n-without> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Vikrant Dashputre

踏入远古之地，存在于未来之境 - GUMPHA House / Within N Without

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream