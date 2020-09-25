Submit a Project Advertise
Rosa Muerta / ARCO mais

© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula© Adrià Goula+ 26

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Houses
Rabo de Peixe, Portugal
  • Architects: ARCO mais
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  76
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Kerion, Saint-Gobain, Sanindusa
  • Lead Architects:Paulo Lima, Chiara Bettelli
  • Engineering:Clife Braga, Paulo Bandarra
  • City:Rabo de Peixe
  • Country:Portugal
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the northern side of S.Miguel Island, the plot has an open view over the sorrounding fields and woods.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The client expressed a desire of openness and harmony with nature, and very little concerns about how he would like the interior of the house, except from the wish of including memories of old travels through some objects.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The design keeps the action of building minimal, as aethereal as possible when working with concrete, shaping a simple frame and the border between inside and outside, giving it flexibility.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

So we designed and built a floating concrete box. The concrete frame does not touch the ground, and the living space is separated from the outside only through a set of sliding glass panels.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

In a plot sorrounded by high stone walls, the building is located next to the western end, with no relation with the street, becoming almost invisible from it.

The tension created on the west side between wall and construction gives to the in-between space a sense of intimacy, enough to define it as a garden, in opposition to the rest of the plot.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

From the outside, the building materializes itself through light and shadows, its mass and presence appearing and desappearing with a change of wiewpoint or the mere passage of a cloud.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The interior space of the house, taken to the essential, develops into the sleeping area and the living, separated by a functional block including storage, kitchen and the restroom: a box inside the box.

Living room and bedroom find an extension on the ouside under the roof slab.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Cite: "Rosa Muerta / ARCO mais" 25 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/873852/rosa-muerta-arco-mais> ISSN 0719-8884

