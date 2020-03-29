World
VMS House / Marcos Miguelez

VMS House / Marcos Miguelez

© Antonio Vázquez © Antonio Vázquez © Antonio Vázquez © Antonio Vázquez + 24

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses
León, Spain
  • Architects: Marcos Miguelez
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Antonio Vázquez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Porcelanosa Grupo, Aluminios y Reformas Casares, Electricidad Rodríguez Blanco, Impermitec, Piedra Porriño, Renerbi, Soluciones Avanzadas del Metal
  • Technical Architect Director: Enrique Serrano Daroca
  • Collaborating Technical Architect: Alejandro Mikros
© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

Text description provided by the architects. Placed on a triangular plot on the outskirts of a small town, the house is surrounded by lands of mixed uses. A small orchard of fruit trees borders it on the one side, a small dirt road on another and a street in front of the main facade.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

The building is presented as a heavy body built in stone, adapted to the geometry of the plot. A small volume rests above it creating a mezzanine inside. The building reinterprets the essence of traditional masonry great thick stone walls, which solidly protects the domestic space.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

The interior distribution allows the dweller to live in along the natural daylight cycle: rooms at the dawn; the high windows on the south facade unveil the beauty of the landscape for the kitchen, living, study and dining room; a vertical opening on the West leads the light of dusk inside. The North facade features the accesses and cushions the lower temperatures through storage areas, laundry and garage.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

Living spaces are articulated from the mezzanine, layering the uses from the social to the private. A floating staircase gives access to the platform where the library is. An opening in the South-East corner of this attic gives way to the green roof, which thermally protects the whole of the ground floor.

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

Lightweight internal structure, made in steal, allows an open floor plan and visual connections. Facilities are located under the slab of the ground floor, separating technical areas from everyday activities.

Originally published on May 29, 2017

© Antonio Vázquez
© Antonio Vázquez

Project gallery

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "VMS House / Marcos Miguelez" 29 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/872125/la-casa-vms-marcos-miguelez/> ISSN 0719-8884

