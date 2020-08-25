Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Vietnam
  5. Apartment in Binh Thanh / Sanuki Daisuke architects

Apartment in Binh Thanh / Sanuki Daisuke architects

Save this project
Apartment in Binh Thanh / Sanuki Daisuke architects
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki© Hiroyuki Oki+ 41

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Apartments
Bình Thạnh, Vietnam
  • Architects: Sanuki Daisuke architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  431
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: YKK AP, Dongnai Brick
  • Architect In Charge:Sanuki Daisuke, Nguyen Thi Gia Khuong
  • Structure Engineer:Tam Sau Mechanical and Contruction Co., Ltd.
  • Me Engineer:Technical Hung Viet Company Ltd.
  • Site Area:204.7sqm
  • Building Area:161.8sqm
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about a small apartment with seven rooms in Binh Thanh District, a nearly central area in Ho Chi Minh City. The site has unique slightly curved shape by merging several plots of different sizes with the total length of around 40 meters. It is located in a high density area surrounded by two or three-storey buildings. On initial inspection of the site, we felt that there is much potential due to: “remaining urban open space / void created haphazardly in the crowded city”. Therefore, on careful consideration, we concluded that this open ‘urban’ space can be utilized to design both an attractive and well-designed open spaced building harnessing the natural daylight and wind.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The volume of the building is formed by optimization of the licensed construction boundary according to building regulation. Based on the study on the ‘cross-sectional’ perspective, a large open courtyard is placed in the middle of the building and a U-shaped solid mass is created by two ‘towers’ with the connection at the ground floor. Furthermore, we create a void for connecting the garden-space on ground floor to the open-area courtyard. In addition, we prepared the “Lanai (=semi-outdoor space)” for each room, exposed to the courtyard. These outside spaces (open-area courtyard, garden space, and Lanai) are organically connected each other making use of the “fresh” air-circulation and deep day lighting penetration for whole of the building. A lot of outside space enhances occupants’ living style with a deep connection to the outdoor found in tropical areas.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

According to the client’s request, we tried to utilize the local materials in Vietnam for low cost construction. The terracotta screen block is very popular in Vietnam. We combine different patterns of blocks, creating a characteristic Façade and outside space in the courtyard, which makes use of natural ventilation, passive cooling by shading, while simultaneously enhancing occupant security.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

In the outside space, we planted a lot of greenery making use of the natural abundance of natural daylight and natural ventilation, creating an enjoyable outdoor space. 

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Originally published on March 06, 2017. 

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sanuki Daisuke architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsVietnam
Cite: "Apartment in Binh Thanh / Sanuki Daisuke architects " 25 Aug 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/806668/apartment-in-binh-thanh-sanuki-daisuke-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hiroyuki Oki

平盛公寓楼 / Sanuki Daisuke architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream