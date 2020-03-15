World
LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos

LEnS House / Obra Arquitetos

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 27

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Architects: Obra Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 202.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015
  • Photographs Photographs: Nelson Kon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: France decor, MOBLE arquitetura de móveis, Menegatti serralheria, Mineração Pratense
  • Architects In Charge: João Paulo Daolio, Thiago Natal Duarte
  • Collaborator: Diogo Cavallari
  • Construction: Truzzi Engenharia
  • Structure: Rodrigo Freitas engenharia
  • Landscape: Obra arquitetos
  • Lightning Design: Obra arquitetos
  • Model: Gabriel Jablonsky
© Nelson Kon
Text description provided by the architects. House built for a couple with the idea of ​​providing a contemplative and reflective space. This theme was addressed in two ways:

A more intimate, where the whole house is organized around a small patio and differences in levels. This internal patio allows a visual contact between the surroundings of the house, bringing the residents' life together. Nature, on this small scale, can be observed according to the variations of the seasons.

© Nelson Kon
First Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
A curved glass was drawn so that the patio space had no segmentation at its edges and space could be seen through a lens.

The theme was also approached on the scale of the landscape. The land has a wide view of the Serra da Mantiqueira. Thus, starting from the most intimate dimension, traveling almost a spiral, one can climb up on the landscaped roof and observe the landscape amplitude.

© Nelson Kon
The levels were chosen so that it could be observed over the house of the left lateral neighbor, increasing still the perception of the amplitude of the Mountain range.

© Nelson Kon
In this way the house appropriates the surrounding landscape. The mantiqueira mountain is part of the garden of the house.

© Nelson Kon
Gabriel Jablonsky. ImageMaquete
© Nelson Kon
For these purposes, the house, the inventiveness of solutions and details allow a simplicity and objectivity of the project, privileging comfort and not the spectacle.

© Nelson Kon
The furniture of the house was designed specifically for this project, through the study "MOBLE furniture architecture"

© Nelson Kon
Originally published on December 30, 2016. 

Obra Arquitetos
Go to my stream