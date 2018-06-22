World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. United States
  5. SmithGroupJJR
  6. 2016
  7. Dürr Systems Headquarters Facility / SmithGroupJJR

Dürr Systems Headquarters Facility / SmithGroupJJR

  • 19:00 - 22 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dürr Systems Headquarters Facility / SmithGroupJJR
Save this picture!
Dürr Systems Headquarters Facility / SmithGroupJJR, © Justin Maconochie
© Justin Maconochie

© Justin Maconochie © Justin Maconochie © Liam Frederick © Justin Maconochie + 18

  • SmithGroupJJR Design Team

    Adam Cook; Qun Zhao, PE; Renee Zaccagni; Kevin Gurgel, PE; Jeff Fordyce; Elizabeth Ozzello; Dominick Pastore, PE; Amanda Curtis; Danilo Nerida; Tom Grace, RA
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Justin Maconochie
© Justin Maconochie

Text description provided by the architects. The consolidation of three locations in metro-Detroit led to a new headquarters, engineering, research and equipment testing center in Southfield, Michigan, for this German based company that engineers and provides robotics and prototype testing for paint systems. Leaving a traditional workplace environment, the new space provides an efficient, light-filled workplace for about 500 employees in 92,000 gsf of office and 100,000 gsf of Training, Research and Assembly. The resulting campus is a center of excellence has already seen increased collaboration, communication and creativity, benefiting employees and customers alike. 

Save this picture!
© Justin Maconochie
© Justin Maconochie

“The Dürr Group has been present in Southeast Michigan for almost 45 years. This substantial investment highlights our commitment to the North American market, our customers and our employees,” said Dave Meynell, Chairman, Dürr, Inc.  

Save this picture!
Plan 1
Plan 1

The facility was expanded to include a new validation building together with a testing and training center. By reusing the existing structure and incorporating innovative, cost-effective energy-saving technologies, Dürr is demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and energy conservation.

Save this picture!
© Liam Frederick
© Liam Frederick

Product Description As an energy leader in the manufacturing area Dürr wanted to maximize the energy efficiency of the new and renovated facility. A new vision for the building was also desired, so the majority of the existing exterior skin of the building was removed and replaced with a contemporary curtain wall and insulated metal panel system by Kingsan. These insulted metal wall panels provide levels of thermal (R-value) and airtightness performance over the service life of the building along with reducing operational costs for energy maintenance. These panels helped achieve the overriding goal to unify the appearance of the competed facility, blending the existing structure and new addition into a cohesive whole. The main entrance was also moved to the north side and highlighted with an exterior canopy using the same Kingspan product.

Save this picture!
© Justin Maconochie
© Justin Maconochie

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SmithGroupJJR
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Factory Research center Educational Architecture United States
Cite: "Dürr Systems Headquarters Facility / SmithGroupJJR" 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/799406/durr-systems-headquarters-facility-smithgroupjjr/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »