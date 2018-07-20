World
i

i

i

i

i

Office Building Jolimont / 2b architectes

  • 03:00 - 20 July, 2018
Office Building Jolimont / 2b architectes
Save this picture!
Office Building Jolimont / 2b architectes, © Roger Frei, Zürich
© Roger Frei, Zürich

© Roger Frei, Zürich © Roger Frei, Zürich © Roger Frei, Zürich © Roger Frei, Zürich + 21

  • Team 2B

    Stephanie Bender, Philippe Béboux, Céline Becker, Steffan Heath, Patrick Krecl, Tanguy Auffret-Postel, Caroline Jung

  • Construction Management

    a.planir

  • Structural Engineer

    Stève Porscha, 3demarch

  • Building Physicist

    Peter Braun, Normal Office

  • Building Envelope Engineer

    BCS, Neuchâtel

  • Client

    Promo T&I
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roger Frei, Zürich
© Roger Frei, Zürich

Text description provided by the architects. Office building in Jolimont, Mont-sur-Rolle

Located on a very narrow leftover plot lying between the A1 motorway and a high-voltage line, the project uses these constraints to develop a unique morphology: a long narrow building which takes advantage of the maximum construction potential and provides sound protection to the residential neighborhood located below.

Save this picture!
© Roger Frei, Zürich
© Roger Frei, Zürich

Its half-buried design complies with the authorized size, while offering two differentiated access types to the building: customer access from the street level and staff access below, from the lower level.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The structure is formed of concrete walls arranged transversely behind the main façade, its serial nature playing with the length of the building. It caters to both commercial and skilled-trade purposes, offering an open and continuous space while leaving the possibility of compartmentalizing into subspaces according to future needs.

The central core of the building, which contains services and infrastructure for vertical connections, connects the head of the building, the presentation space, with the administrative and skilled-trade areas.

Save this picture!
© Roger Frei, Zürich
© Roger Frei, Zürich

The façade homogeneously wraps around the entire building in shades of ocher-golden hues, using alternating silk-screened opaque and transparent glass panels, according to room purposes and orientations. This alternation is carried out with three different qualities of glass (clear, solar, smoked), such that in the end, six different shades are applied over the entire building's façades.

Save this picture!
© Roger Frei, Zürich
© Roger Frei, Zürich

At night, the alternating opaque and transparent glass panels present another motif which allows the inside of the building and its main space partitions to be visible. During the day, the subtle color variation offers multiple perceptions, depending on the light and season. The alternating ocher-golden shades of the windows recall autumn vine colours, mixing the reflection of the surrounding vineyard landscape on the façades of the building, presenting a constantly evolving pixelated and colourful image of its context.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
