  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Temporal Installations
  China
  Atelier Archmixing
  2016
  Xintiandi Temporary Reading Pavilion / Atelier Archmixing

Xintiandi Temporary Reading Pavilion / Atelier Archmixing

  20 July, 2018
Xintiandi Temporary Reading Pavilion / Atelier Archmixing
Xintiandi Temporary Reading Pavilion / Atelier Archmixing, © TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan
© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan

© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan

  • Architects

    Atelier Archmixing

  • Location

    Xintiandi, Shanghai, China

  • Architect in Charge

    ZHUANG Shen, REN Hao, TANG Yu, ZHU Jie

  • Design Team

    ZHUANG Shen, TANG Yu, YAO Wenxuan, WU Qitao

  • Area

    143.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan

  • Structural Design

    Yuan Gui Structural Des. Firm Inc

  • Constructor

    Shanghai Gainker Industries Limitied
© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan
© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan

Text description provided by the architects. For 2016 World Book Day, Shanghai based Atelier Archmixing was commissioned to create a temporary reading pavilion in Shanghai downtown’s hottest fashion venue, Xintiandi.  After fifteen days’ design, fifteen days’ material preparation and five days’ construction, the pavilion opened to the public in April. 23th.  After another fifteen days, it was cleared. 

© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan
© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan

How to provide a temporary structure with comparable size and fashionable quality as its surroundings with high-rise residences, boutique shops and large span elevated commercial bridge? How to bring public reading and communicating atomosphere into such a profit-oriented context? How to keep the balance of distinguishing and integrating in design?  Together with the task of quick execution and limited budget, all these are big challenges.

Section 2
Section 2

In the middle of the sidewalk, the architect erected a light steel structure, 28.6-meter-long, 5-meter-wide and 8.5-meter-high, covered with transparent acrylic plates. The significant size guaranteed the accommodation of more people’s participating in various events as well as passing through freely. The rhythm and transparency are visually attractive and welcoming, encouraging public sharing. 

© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan
© TANG Yu / CHEN Pingnan

The design of light and sound imitating the seaside shinning and tide-waving make the pavilion even more like a daydream. In addition to create a romantic and relaxing reading space in the congested metropolis, they are also functionally oriented, such as excluding the nearby traffic noise.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Section 1
Section 1

About this office
Atelier Archmixing
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporal installations China
