Laayoune Technology School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana

Laayoune Technology School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana

© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography+ 18

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
University
Safi, Morocco
  • Architect In Charge:Saad El Kabbaj, Driss Kettani, Mohamed Amine Siana
  • Team:Yassine El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui
  • Engineering:Bepol
  • Client:Ibn Zohr University
  • City:Safi
  • Country:Morocco
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the Laayoune Technology School in Morocco is part of the decentralization policy of universities centers in the different regions of the country. The program consists on teaching spaces(classrooms, workshops, amphitheater), library, administrative offices, teacher’s offices and services (maintenance spaces, staff accommodation etc.). The site, quite away from the city center, generated a need of “urbanity” through an organization around an axial scheme, and thus providing a comprehensive and clear reading and at the same time a diversity of ambiences. 

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The various buildings are fragmented to allow maximum natural ventilation and lighting and are connected by a set of external paths, squares, covered squares, mineral gardens to justly enhance this notion of urbanity. The architectural vocabulary is solid, geometric and plays with the contrast-ocher-exterior and interior-light. Different sun protection devices are used: brise-soleil, double skin, protected walkways etc. The materials used are minimized to emphasize abstraction and coherence of the whole while meeting the need of sustainability and easy maintenance.

© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Originally published on May 26, 2016.

Project location

Address:Collège Ibn Zohr, Morocco

About this office
Saad El Kabbaj
Office
Driss Kettani
Office
Mohamed Amine Siana
Office

