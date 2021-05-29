Laayoune Technology School / Saad El Kabbaj + Driss Kettani + Mohamed Amine Siana

+ 18

Architect In Charge: Saad El Kabbaj, Driss Kettani, Mohamed Amine Siana

Team: Yassine El Aouni, Rachid El Maataoui

Engineering: Bepol

Client: Ibn Zohr University

City: Safi

Country: Morocco

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the Laayoune Technology School in Morocco is part of the decentralization policy of universities centers in the different regions of the country. The program consists on teaching spaces(classrooms, workshops, amphitheater), library, administrative offices, teacher’s offices and services (maintenance spaces, staff accommodation etc.). The site, quite away from the city center, generated a need of “urbanity” through an organization around an axial scheme, and thus providing a comprehensive and clear reading and at the same time a diversity of ambiences.

The various buildings are fragmented to allow maximum natural ventilation and lighting and are connected by a set of external paths, squares, covered squares, mineral gardens to justly enhance this notion of urbanity. The architectural vocabulary is solid, geometric and plays with the contrast-ocher-exterior and interior-light. Different sun protection devices are used: brise-soleil, double skin, protected walkways etc. The materials used are minimized to emphasize abstraction and coherence of the whole while meeting the need of sustainability and easy maintenance.

Originally published on May 26, 2016.