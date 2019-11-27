Roc Von Restaurant / VTN Architects

World
© Le Anh Duc - AIF STUDIO © Hoang Le Photography © Le Anh Duc - AIF STUDIO © Hoang Le Photography + 18

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Restaurant  · 
Phú Cát, Vietnam

  • Project Architects

    Vo Trong Nghia, Takashi Niwa

  • Design Team

    Mai Lan Chi

  • Bamboo Manager

    Nguyen Ba Tuong

  • Contractor

    La Vong group JSC.

  • Bamboo Construction

    Vo Trong Nghia Architects

  • Site Area

    6,560 m2

  • Client

    La Vong group JSC.
© Le Anh Duc - AIF STUDIO

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located 30 km from Hanoi, besides the main road connecting Hanoi and Hoa Binh. This area is popular for stopover of buses and cars in order to enjoy and have a rest long journey and also it is a destination for Hanoians to enjoy one day trip. 

General Plan
General Plan

The restaurant is located right next the road. To create an intimate space and protect guests from the busy road the floor of the restaurant is designed lower than the road. After stepping down from the busy road to the dining space, the guests are facing to a natural lake with a bamboo arches above their heads. The 12 bamboo columns with the shape spreading upwards are supporting the roof structure of semi-outdoor dining area. The curved plan with center stage is prepared for events usage at the same time giving embracing intimate atmosphere.     

© Le Anh Duc - AIF STUDIO
Elevation
Elevation

For the bamboo columns we have used two different bamboo species - Tam Vong and Luong. Each of them provides different material qualities which are crucial for the building structure. The bamboo has been treated by Vietnamese natural traditional method in order to reach the high quality and long term durability of the material. The natural treatment contributes to a sustainable building approach as well. 

© Le Anh Duc - AIF STUDIO

The space under the columns is naturally cross ventilated and a cooled by evaporation of water from the adjacent lake. 

Section 01
Section 02

The support area is separated building volume with the walls cladded by a local material – laterite blocks. These orange colored soil blocks express traditional in the area together with the bamboo structure.

© Hoang Le Photography

The building provides the space where guests can feel the strong connection to the local culture of the North Vietnam. The application of an open space and usage of natural materials meet the required connection. 

© Le Anh Duc - AIF STUDIO

Originally published on April 20, 2016

Project location

Address: Xa Phu Cat, Huyen Quoc Oai, Hanoi, Vietnam

VTN Architects
Wood

