World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. David Chipperfield
  6. 2015
  7. Xixi Wetland Estate / David Chipperfield

Xixi Wetland Estate / David Chipperfield

Save this project
Xixi Wetland Estate / David Chipperfield

© Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges © Simon Menges + 27

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Apartments  · 
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project David Chipperfield
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    11800.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2015
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Simon Menges

  • Design

    Mark Randel – Partner

  • Project management

    Libin Chen – Partner

  • Project architects

    Ilona Priwitzer, Manh Kinh Tran, Sascha Jung, Samson Adjei

  • Contact architect

    ECADI (East China Architecture and Design Institute)

  • Landscape architect

    Belt & Collins

  • Structural engineer

    ECADI

  • Services engineer

    ECADI

  • Project managements

    Hangzhou Westbrook Investment Co. Ltd

  • Client

    Hangzhou Westbrook Investment Co. Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Text description provided by the architects. Xixi, a national wetland park located on the outskirts of Hangzhou, is a built landscape and an area of nature, which has been shaped by man for over a thousand years. The omnipresent relationship between landscape, architecture, and water is key to the atmosphere in Xixi. This atmosphere has been integrated into a new development of apartment buildings.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Master Plan
Master Plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

The apartment buildings are surrounded by a water garden, which, as a reference to the wetland park, is a mostly wild landscape. In contrast to these green surroundings, the buildings appear as dark stone volumes embedded in the water garden. They are, as is typical for villages in Xixi, placed on a stone plinth that sits in the water.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

This plinth forms the base of a village group with various levels, walls, and balustrades creating a sequence of exterior spaces, which enable access to the buildings. The interiors are characterised by floating spaces. Room height windows allow for natural light and views over the water garden.

Save this picture!
© Simon Menges
© Simon Menges

Originally published on November 17, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
David Chipperfield
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments China
Cite: "Xixi Wetland Estate / David Chipperfield" 03 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/777243/xixi-wetland-estate-david-chipperfield-architects-plus/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Simon Menges

西溪湿地公寓 / David Chipperfield Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream