World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Takuro Yamamoto Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Little House with a Big Terrace / Takuro Yamamoto Architects

Little House with a Big Terrace / Takuro Yamamoto Architects

Save this project
Little House with a Big Terrace / Takuro Yamamoto Architects

Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto + 28

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses  · 
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Takuro Yamamoto Architects
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2015
More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Little House with a Big Terrace is a lucid example of having large external space in small urban residence with limited site area of Tokyo. Through the process of designing this house, we tried to prove that having rich private external space was important for making crucial difference in the quality of life inside the house, as well as obtaining various possibilities of external activity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

The first thing we decided was having an open-air space next to the main part of the residence, and connecting them with big opening of windows. Big Windows, which are necessary for making internal spaces spacious, well-lighted and airy, are one of the most costly parts of buildings, so we concentrated them to selected places, effective for improving the quality of internal spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

Considering that the client couple’s original request was having a big terrace for doing yoga freely under the sun, connecting the terrace to the living room and the bedroom with big windows was the best way to offer fresh air and daylight to the internal spaces, like having respiratory organ to let the house breathe.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

The second floor level of the eastern half of the site was chosen as private open-air space, because that place was facing to the rooftop of the single story garage of a neighboring house on the south. Thanks to the lower height of the garage, this place is exposed to the sunlight in the high density residential area, which is a relatively rare situation in Tokyo.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

By making a big rectangular tube here penetrating north-south, a bright and airy open space can be obtained. At the same time, the privacy of this external space is protected against very close windows of neighboring houses on the east, by the wall of the tube closed to that direction.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

The tube was tried to be made as large as possible, because larger external space can catch more sunshine and larger blue sky. However, having large external space in the limited site area means reduction of the internal space of the house. To make up for the loss of the floor area, an attic for storage was inserted between the first floor and the second, whose ceiling height is less than 1400 mm.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

By this arrangement, this house obtained a sufficient amount of the practicable space while the daylighting of the living room and terrace was improved, because the levels of those spaces were pushed up higher.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

As you have already seen, Little House with a Big Terrace creates comfortable internal spaces by connecting them to the unlimited extension of external space. The most effective way to achieve real spaciousness of urban houses in high density residential area is to incorporate unlimited external spaces into design rather than trying to make internal spaces larger, which is inevitably limited by the size of site area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto
Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

Originally published on November 06, 2015

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Takuro Yamamoto Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Little House with a Big Terrace / Takuro Yamamoto Architects" 01 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/776670/little-house-with-a-big-terrace-takuro-yamamoto/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Takuro Yamamoto

小房子大平台 / 山本卓郎建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream