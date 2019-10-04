World
  7. Chupei Reception Center / CYS.ASDO

Chupei Reception Center / CYS.ASDO

Chupei Reception Center / CYS.ASDO

© K. M. Lee

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Showroom  · 
Hsinchu City, Taiwan
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project CYS.ASDO
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3000.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2014

  • Architect in Charge

    Chung-Yei Sheng

  • Design Team

    Jill Yang, Orange Kang, Peggy Chiang

  • Photographs

© K. M. Lee
© K. M. Lee

Text description provided by the architects. This real estate reception center, located in the Chupei District, combines an inviting outdoor experience with a functional interior. With a setback strategy design, the surrounding nature is revealed, filtered, and extended to every corner of the reception center. The layers allow a fresh breath of sun and greenery to enter the structure.

© K. M. Lee
© K. M. Lee

Various layers of walls not only define hierarchical boundaries, but also fill in programs to suit spatial needs. A creation of openness and transparency gives the viewer a simultaneous indoor and outdoor experience.

© K. M. Lee
© K. M. Lee
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© K. M. Lee
© K. M. Lee

Irregular yet intentional wall openings frame various aspects of the center. These frames provide intriguing views from inner, outer and all angles. With sunlight and seasonal changes, the wall frames and their shadows continue to play with visual depth and effect.

© K. M. Lee
© K. M. Lee

Originally published on September 15, 2015

Project location

Cite: "Chupei Reception Center / CYS.ASDO" 04 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/773654/chupei-reception-center-cysdo/> ISSN 0719-8884

