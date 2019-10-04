Chupei Reception Center / CYS.ASDO

+ 22

Showroom · Hsinchu City, Taiwan Architects Authors of this architecture project CYS.ASDO

Area Area of this architecture project 3000.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2014

Architect in Charge Chung-Yei Sheng

Design Team Jill Yang, Orange Kang, Peggy Chiang

Photographs K. M. Lee

Text description provided by the architects. This real estate reception center, located in the Chupei District, combines an inviting outdoor experience with a functional interior. With a setback strategy design, the surrounding nature is revealed, filtered, and extended to every corner of the reception center. The layers allow a fresh breath of sun and greenery to enter the structure.

Various layers of walls not only define hierarchical boundaries, but also fill in programs to suit spatial needs. A creation of openness and transparency gives the viewer a simultaneous indoor and outdoor experience.

Irregular yet intentional wall openings frame various aspects of the center. These frames provide intriguing views from inner, outer and all angles. With sunlight and seasonal changes, the wall frames and their shadows continue to play with visual depth and effect.

Originally published on September 15, 2015