World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Brazil
  5. Writer´s Retreat / Architectare

Writer´s Retreat / Architectare

Save this project
Writer´s Retreat / Architectare

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 18

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
Petrópolis, Brazil
  • Architect In Charge: Flavia Quintanilha, Rodrigo Fernandes
  • Construction: K2 Engenharia
  • Light Design: RBF Arquitetura da Iluminação
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Built to be a writer´s retreat in the middle of nature, the building was designed under the symbol of the cave. The symbolism of the cave is very broad and diverse. It suggests shelter, self-knowledge, return to basics, reflection, pregnancy, growth, freedom through thought and many other meanings that can be found in ancient people´s mythologies and suggest the use of this building as much as a shelter as an ideas’s instigator.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The shape of the construction was defined by the small buildable area on the lot.. This configuration enables a cozy and protected interior, allowing, at the same time, a great connection with nature. Through the large window one can clearly admire, in several scales, the passage of time, from the hours, to the seasons of the year.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Once the writer is in it, he is cozy and protected. He has everything he needs, as in a womb. He is secure enough to get in touch with all his most inner thoughts, demons and illusions, so when he gets out of it, he feels fresh and full of new ideas.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Built in steel frame and clad with stones found on the lot, the volume houses a bedroom, a bathroom and a small pantry. It´s covered with metal roofing and has aluminum and glass frames. To warm the interior, wood was used both in the ceiling as in the floor.

Note: This project was originally published on March 23, 2015

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Architectare
Office

Products

Wood Steel Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Writer´s Retreat / Architectare" 16 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/612092/writer-s-retreat-architectare/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream