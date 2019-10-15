El Mirador House / CC Arquitectos

+ 27

Houses · Mexico, Mexico Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2013

Architects in Charge CC Arquitectos

Project Area 459.0 sqm

Photographs Rafael Gamo

Interior design Habitación 116

Landscape design Entorno, Taller de paisaje

Architects in Charge Manuel Cervantes Céspedes, José Luis Heredia Álvarez

Design Team Israel Caballero Campos, Deyanira Yarza Barrón, María Luisa Leal Rosales

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. El Mirador serves its purpose as it is located on an edge of the site, where the emblematic lake of the area can be seen from above. It was designed based on respecting the forest where it is located, anchored to its topography and reducing its constructive impact. The materials used are from the region, and railroad ties from old train tracks where recycled for the exterior cladding.

The structure is a combined system of steel and wood, and retaining walls are made of local stone. Many of the interior walls are clad in white oak that adds a touch of warmth to the spaces while remaining contemporary.

The program consists of a large family room that connects to the outside expanding the social area to the front terrace. It has a bedroom and bathroom. The kitchen has a large bar made of slate stone that serves a dining area. The relaxed program and its arrangement in the space reinforce the character of relaxation and intense social life for which it was designed. The main entrance has a large reflecting pool that ends in a trough for horses, while a low wood wall hides the parking area.

El Mirador is half buried on one side in order to protect the living spaces from the cold climate of the valley. The design of the pavilion is articulated around vegetation, views and rustic finishes.



Note: This project was originally published in December 29, 2014