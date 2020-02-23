World
Go House / Agustin Landa Ruiloba

Go House / Agustin Landa Ruiloba

© Onnis Luque

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Monterrey, Mexico
  Collaborators: Sofia Arevalo, Abelardo Gonzalez, Cecille Tamayo, Juan Carlos De La Garza, Isabel Landa
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. GO House is located west of the city of Monterrey, in the upper part of a subdivision, a site facing north. The commission was to make a house that would take maximum advantage of site conditions, mainly wind and views, with a limited budget.

© Onnis Luque
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The design consists of a linear solid volume with three bedrooms that stretches from north to south at the east end of the site, and cantilevers over the social areas of the house. On the ground floor, a space which includes living, dining and kitchen, is bounded by floor to ceiling glass, so that it is integrated into the garden to the west of the site.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The steel structure on which the bedroom volume is placed extends over the garden and supports a wooden pergola, under which lies a tequila terrace.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Access to the house is via a staircase contained by exposed block walls that frame views of the Sierra Madre. The door of the house is at the end of the staircase, at the southern end of the site. Through the door, the visitors are in the garden, with spectacular views of the Cerro de las Mitras.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The street is one level below the ground floor. There is parking, room service and laundry. The different levels of the house are articulated by a concrete volume to the east of the site with the horizontal and vertical circulation.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The orientation and windows of GO house generate drafts and cast shadows that can regulate its temperature naturally. The house consumes little power as it requires little use of air conditioning.

Note: This project was originally published on October 12, 2014

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Agustin Landa Ruiloba
