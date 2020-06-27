Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  OZ House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

OZ House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

OZ House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

© Nelson Kon

São Roque, Brazil
  Architects: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
  Year: 2013
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ananda, Day Brasil, Induparket
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. This small summer house is located on a farm on the outskirts of Sao Roque, a town about 60km from São Paulo. Intended for short stays, the pavilion succinctly solves the program in two bedrooms and a living room with integrated kitchen, organized linearly allowing its openness to the views and the surrounding vegetation.

© Nelson Kon
Planta
Planta
© Nelson Kon

The house is built with exposed concrete and a modular wooden structure. The roof and facade cladding is made of metal tiles and a polystyrene filling for thermal protection.

© Nelson Kon

On the north side, near the hill, the volume is enclosed by polycarbonate panels and high frames to protect from the sun.

© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon

Note: This project was originally published in july 11, 2014

© Nelson Kon

Project gallery

Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "OZ House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Residência OZ / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 27 Jun 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/538134/oz-house-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884
