World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Portugal
  5. José Adrião
  6. 2012
  7. Casa da Severa / José Adrião

Casa da Severa / José Adrião

  • 17:00 - 1 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa da Severa / José Adrião
Save this picture!
Casa da Severa / José Adrião, © Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva © Hugo Santos Silva + 17

  • Architects

    José Adrião

  • Location

    Largo Severa 2, 1100-341 Lisbon, Portugal

  • Category

    Cultural Center

  • Design Team

    Margarida Lameiro, Ricardo Aboim Inglez, Carla Gonçalves, João Matos, Ricardo Aboim Inglez, Tiago Pereira

  • Area

    2014.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Hugo Santos Silva

  • Structural engineer

    MB - Engenharia

  • Services engineer

    MB - Engenharia

  • General contractor

    AGP, Arada Gestão de Participações

  • Site supervision

    Câmara Municipal de Lisboa

  • Client

    Câmara Municipal de Lisboa
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal has as its goal the transformation of a housing unit located at Largo da Severa, Mouraria distric, Lisbon, into a cultural equipment called Casa da Severa.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The building, originally composed of three storey and an attic and a total of six independent apartments, presented several structural problems as well as scarce living conditions, such as precarious sanitation facilities and very small and narrow spaces.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In order to adapt it to its new programme, we’ve opted to demolish its whole interior, preserving the façade and its strong presence in the urban fabric of the area.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Casa da Severa features a café/restaurant that can be accessed directly from the square by a staircase, which acts as a continuation of the public space. Its main room takes part of the maximum height available taking advantage of having hollowed its interior, having at its highest point 6,50 m. One of the walls of its interior is prepared for video projection.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The ground-floor is where technical areas are located, kitchen, lavatory and storage. An elevator allows for disabled people to access all the spaces.

The external staircase acts as an extension of the inner space. Due to its reduced dimension, only 24 m2, we’ve opted to to allow for its extension towards the outside. On warm days, fado can be sung on the upper outdoor landing, transforming it into a stage that opens towards the square and into the city.

Save this picture!
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Originally published on 1 June, 2014.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
José Adrião
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Portugal
Cite: "Casa da Severa / José Adrião" 01 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/511263/casa-da-severa-jose-adriao/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hugo Santos Silva

褪去原有的形式，全新体块展现文化肌理 Casa da Severa / José Adrião

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream