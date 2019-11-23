World
  7. A Hill on a House / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

Save this project
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Shibuya, Japan
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Text description provided by the architects. This is an urban house surrounded by tall buildings on all sides except for the northeast facing a street.

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

The issue was how to bring light into the interior, to open the enclosed volume and to develop scenery within it while avoiding looks from the neighborhood. There rises a white illuminated “hill” in the house.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Its slope tilting to the southwest receives and reflects sunlight onto the interior. The “hill” that can be seen from all the rooms but never be reached by anyone, is a place shared in our consciousness belonging to nobody.

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

It is this place that induces another story in our mind besides the everyday life of our own.

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Originally published May 03, 2014.

