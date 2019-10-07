Weekend House in Downtown São Paulo / SPBR Arquitetos

+ 43

Houses · São Paulo, Brazil Architects Authors of this architecture project SPBR Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project 183.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2013

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Concresteel, Desmobilia, Hunter Douglas Architectural (Europe) , Legno Nibile, Life Fitness, Neobambu, Sanfor, Sarrep, Spinelli Glass, Sólido Gart, thyssenkrupp

Architect in Charge Angelo Bucci

Design Team Nilton Suenaga, Tatiana Ozzetti, Ciro Miguel, Eric Ennser, João Paulo Meirelles de Faria, Juliana Braga, Fernanda Cavallaro, Victor Próspero

Photographs Nelson Kon

Structural Engineer Ibsen Puleo Uvo

Foundation Engineer Apoio Assessoria e Projeto de Fundações - José Luiz de Paulo Eduardo

Geotechnical Investigation Engesolos Engenharia de Solos e Fundações

Plumbing And Electrical Plumbing And Electrical JPD Projetos de Instalações - Jairo Paixão Daniel, Joel Paixão Daniel, Jamir Paixão Daniel, Jaime Paixão Daniel Filho

Landscape Architect Raul Pereira

Lighting Reka - Ricardo Heder

General Contractor José Antonio Queijo Felix

Constructor Theobaldo Bremenkamp, Reinaldo Francisco Ramos [Renner]

Woodworks Móveis AEME - Agostinho Alves Moreira

Steelworks Carlos Augusto Stefani

Site Area 269,50 m²

Text description provided by the architects. DUG INTO THE AIR – A SWIMMING POOL IN SÃO PAULO

Clouds, drizzle, rain, snow or hail, in all its physical states water is related to sky.

However, if we are requested to think about a [swimming] pool, our imagination automatically starts to dig into the ground. Seas, lakes, and ponds explain the reason we react in that direction: essentially, a pool fells like a piece of a lake. It makes sense, the image corresponds to the word, water that rests smoothly on the ground. Water defines the surface.

But if I mention a specific type of pool, a water tank or a water tower, we first imagine an elevated volume of water, a pool detached from the ground level. In this case, hydrostatic pressure is a requirement to fulfill pipes, to supply water. Water level holds a potential possibility.

While walking on the ground,we could ask: where is the surface? In the specific sense of the word, surface has no layers or thickness. However, if one walks in a city like São Paulo [or New York], the ground level does not correspond to the surface anymore. There are some pieces of the ground that haven’t been touched by the sunlight for decades since buildings have permanently shaded them.

In this specific site, the neighborhood’s average height is defined by the zoning code: 6 m high. No side setbacks are required. The east neighbor building shades our site the entire morning until noon, when the west neighbor building starts to shade it for the whole afternoon. Therefore, if there is a pool to be built, exposed to the sunlight the whole day, it is crucial to define its surface: six meters above the ground level.

The assumption here is like to swim in a water tower and to enjoy that potential as a design possibility. One more water ‘state’ related to the sky of São Paulo.

A WEEKEND HOUSE IN THE CITY

São Paulo is a metropolis of 20 million people. It is approximately one hour from the coast. Because of severe traffic jams, its inhabitants spend hours commuting every day. On weekends, especially in the summer, hundreds of thousands drive to the beach causing jams on the roads as well.

In order to avoid being stuck in traffic during weekends, we received an unexpected but rather logical demand as a counterflow action: a weekend house in downtown São Paulo.

As an anti-FAR [floor area ratio] approach, a swimming pool, a solarium and a garden are the main elements of this project. In a properly inverted hierarchy, everything else on this program is complementary: a bedroom, a small apartment for a caretaker, and a space to cook and receive friends.

The site is very central, between an arterial avenue, Avenida Faria Lima, and a metropolitan infrastructural axis [road and railway] built on the Pinheiros river shore. Also, the site is exactly under the airport conical zone, meaning all flights coming from Rio de Janeiro fly over the site about each 7 minutes.

Pool and solarium were displayed as parallel volumes. Two columns were located in the 1 m wide gap between them. The 12 m span is faced on one side by beams supporting the pool and on the other by beams that support the solarium and also hang the floor underneath. Structurally, the mass of the pool counterweights the volume which holds inhabited spaces. In other words, water is balanced by the beach.

The ground level was kept free from any construction in order to achieve the maximum garden area ratio. As a result there are three different layers or three levels for three different moods: ground level [garden – introspective or encompassed by the site limits], apartment level [the only indoor space floating above the ground and underneath the pool], and rooftop [swimming pool and solarium, an extroverted or panoramic space].

This building and its program differs from the focus of traditional architectural projects in two ways: the metropolis becomes a possible place to stay and enjoy during the weekends and elements generally considered secondary in a big house become fundamental components.

*This project was originally published on April 28, 2014.