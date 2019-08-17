World
  7. House in Fontinha / Aires Mateus + SIA arquitectura

House in Fontinha / Aires Mateus + SIA arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 17 August, 2019
  • Curated by Joanna Helm
  • Translated by Nico Saieh
House in Fontinha / Aires Mateus + SIA arquitectura
House in Fontinha / Aires Mateus + SIA arquitectura, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 63

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. On the Grândola crest, the house is designed in the balance between a courtyard house, with a protected core relating to the sky, and an opening to the distant ocean view.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The topography is modeled, to protect it from the access road, and release the view.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The perimeter delineates the internal lodgings and its transitions. High volumetric spaces, occupied by elements that define functions and atmospheres.

Originally published on 3 February, 2014

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Cite: "House in Fontinha / Aires Mateus + SIA arquitectura" [Casa em Fontinha / Aires Mateus + SIA arquitectura] 17 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Saieh, Nico) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/472839/house-in-fontinha-manuel-aires-mateus-sia-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884
