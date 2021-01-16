Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Residential Building Zug Schleife / Valerio Olgiati

Residential Building Zug Schleife / Valerio Olgiati

Apartments
Zug, Switzerland
  • Design Team:Aldo Duelli (project manager office Olgiati), David Bellasi, Liviu Vasiu, Jonas Ulmer, Sara Wiedenbeck
  • Total Contractor:Toneatti AG and dima&partner AG
  • Structural Engineering:Patrick Gartmann, Conzett Bronzini Gartmann AG, Chur
  • Client:Consortium ZugSchleife; Peikert-Immobilien AG and 4B Immobilien AG
  • City:Zug
  • Country:Switzerland
© Javier Miguel Verme
Text description provided by the architects. Seen from a distance the floor plates projecting from the facade with their elliptical openings look like flying carpets with ornamental borders. For the residents these elliptical openings generate a sense of distance, since they prevent neighbours from seeing into each other’s apartments.

© Javier Miguel Verme
Section
At the same time the correspondence between each of these round forms and the individual apartments gives residents a feeling of living alone in a centre. The perception of space changes according to the point of view and the position of the sun.

© Javier Miguel Verme
The apartment floor plans are divided into a living area in the west and a sleeping and working area in the east, with bathrooms and wardrobes in between. In spatial terms the balconies form an extension of the living room. This impression is further strengthened by the large elliptical openings.

© Javier Miguel Verme
© Javier Miguel Verme
The exposed concrete structure is made of red-brown concrete poured in situ. The outer walls are clad with glass panels in the same colour. They appear fragile and light and contrast with the solid concrete structure.

© Javier Miguel Verme
The use of the same colour for the cladding and the reflections in the glass blur the clear contours of the heated volume. As a result the elemental appearance of the stone construction is amplified.

© Javier Miguel Verme
Cite: "Residential Building Zug Schleife / Valerio Olgiati" 16 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/468287/residential-building-zug-schleife-valerio-olgiati> ISSN 0719-8884
