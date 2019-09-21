World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. Austria
  5. WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE
  6. 2013
  7. High School Crinkled Wall / WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

High School Crinkled Wall / WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE

  • 15:00 - 21 September, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
High School Crinkled Wall / WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE
Save this picture!
High School Crinkled Wall / WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE, © David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

© David Schreyer © David Schreyer © David Schreyer © David Schreyer + 16

  • Architects

    WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE

  • Location

    Kufstein, Austria

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Artist (Crinkled Wall)

    Karl-Heinz Klopf

  • Planning team (Crinkled Wall)

    Karl-Heinz Klopf, Heinrich Kurz, Rita Duarte, Michael Kritzinger

  • Planning team

    Johannes Wiesflecker, Michael Kritzinger, Daniel Steindl, Jurgen Groener, Andrea Kammerlander

  • Client

    Big-Art

  • Area

    4080.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    David Schreyer
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The high school in the Schillerstraße in Kufstein is a building with a long standing tradition. It has been planned by architect Willy Graf from Stuttgart and opened in 1907. Around 1980 followed an extension and renovation, seamlessly integrated in the same style of the existing building.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

30 years later, in 2009, for the again necessary extension an architectural competition was won by Johannes Wiesflecker, who designed a project which was convincing both in its urbanistic approach to the already existing basic building structure and its special internal organization. Set clearly apart from the existing building – a designated historic monument in the local traditional style of the early 20th century – he placed a new independent, conical-shaped structure, in which now approximately half of the original classes are housed. A generously planned entrance area develops under the new building up to the u-formed existing building arranged around an inner courtyard and creates, together with the newly designed gymnasium area in the basement, an attractive spatial sequence.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The south-east façade consists of a shear wall which hangs approximately 2.5 m in front of the existing glass façade. This shear wall is the distinguishing artistic element of this new building. In cooperation with the artist Karl-Heinz Klopf, a “crinkled wall” was created, a three-dimensional concrete structure which hangs like a sheet of crumpled paper from the roof down to the first floor.

Note: This project was originally published in 11 September, 2013

Save this picture!
Section
Section

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School Refurbishment Renovation Austria
Cite: "High School Crinkled Wall / WIESFLECKER ARCHITECTURE" 21 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/426000/high-school-crinkled-wall-wiesflecker-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream