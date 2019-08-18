World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. alp Architektur Lischer Partner
  6. 2011
  7. Holiday Home in Vitznau / alp Architektur Lischer Partner

Holiday Home in Vitznau / alp Architektur Lischer Partner

  • 15:00 - 18 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Holiday Home in Vitznau / alp Architektur Lischer Partner
Save this picture!
Holiday Home in Vitznau / alp Architektur Lischer Partner, © Roger Frei
© Roger Frei

© Roger Frei © Roger Frei © Roger Frei © Roger Frei + 16

  • Architects

    alp Architektur Lischer Partner

  • Location

    Vitznau, Switzerland

  • Category

    Houses

  • Project Manager

    Nicole Renggli-Frey

  • Planners

    Jung Pirmin, Rain LU / Trachsel AG, Luzern / Appert Zwahlen Partner AG, Cham ZG / Sphinx, Luzern

  • Construction Manager

    Tripol AG, Luzern

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Roger Frei
Save this picture!
© Roger Frei
© Roger Frei

Text description provided by the architects. The clients' desire was to live in a timber house. However, the challenging geology, the exceptional hillside location and the existing environment prompted us to design a solid construction in which the hard shell of the concrete facade encases and protects the soft core of the timber house. The prefabricated timber frame cassettes were erected, sealed and insulated on site and clad with single skin concrete. The timber construction stands as 'a house in a house'. In combination with the concrete shell, it was possible to optimise its load bearing dimensions as it does not have to resist any shear forces.

Save this picture!
© Roger Frei
© Roger Frei

The clear cubature anchors the house to the hillside. A bridge leads to an open courtyard with a garage and the entrance to the house. The family rooms, such as the dining and living rooms, are situated on the top floor. The bedrooms on the two lower floors are accessed by two opposing staircases. This feature creates a corridor through the structure which leads to various rooms that vary in orientation and have different outlooks.

Save this picture!
© Roger Frei
© Roger Frei

The air-blown concrete facade was executed in Wesen gravel that adopts the reddish colour and graininess of the prominent rock face behind the house. The entire wooden casing (floors, walls, ceiling) is executed in larch wood block panels. The timber can also be seen from outside through the openings and recesses. Fixed glazing framed in larch emphasises the impressive views of the Lake Lucerne landscape.

Save this picture!
© Roger Frei
© Roger Frei

Dividing elements and island units, also in larch, were used to zone out the main rooms. A structure with a cloakroom and the rear side of the kitchen divides the area adjacent to the entrance. The living room is complemented by an element housing the fireplace and a media cabinet. Each bedroom contains an en-suite unit with built-in clothes cupboard. Due to this, the holiday home assumes the typology of a hotel room – creating a kind of private holiday hotel.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
alp Architektur Lischer Partner
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Holiday Home in Vitznau / alp Architektur Lischer Partner" 18 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/417631/holiday-home-in-vitznau-lischer-partner-architekten-planer/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Roger Frei

Vitznau 假日住宅 / alp Architektur Lischer Partner

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream