House GePo / OYO

+ 18

Architects OYO

Location Wijgmaal, Belgium

Category Houses

Area 180.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photographs Tom Janssens

Text description provided by the architects. This OYO story takes you to Wijgmaal, where a single-family house is conceived as a place without boundaries. Due to the use of a steel structure, you will experience the plan as open. The garden is the living room, the small lake, the bathroom. The kitchen you’ll find next door. OYO chose for a minimalistic approach, omitting fancy details. There is no need for ornament.

This and other choices result in a low budget home that sticks perfectly to the basic idea of living, functioning very open-minded. Every room in this house is connected and ready to absorb the creativity of its residents.



