  7. House GePo / OYO

House GePo / OYO

  • 15:00 - 15 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
House GePo / OYO
House GePo / OYO, © Tom Janssens
© Tom Janssens

© Tom Janssens © Tom Janssens © Tom Janssens © Tom Janssens + 18

© Tom Janssens
© Tom Janssens

Text description provided by the architects. This OYO story takes you to Wijgmaal, where a single-family house is conceived as a place without boundaries. Due to the use of a steel structure, you will experience the plan as open. The garden is the living room, the small lake, the bathroom. The kitchen you’ll find next door. OYO chose for a minimalistic approach, omitting fancy details. There is no need for ornament.

© Tom Janssens
© Tom Janssens

This and other choices result in a low budget home that sticks perfectly to the basic idea of living, functioning very open-minded. Every room in this house is connected and ready to absorb the creativity of its residents.

Section
Section

Cite: "House GePo / OYO" 15 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/386204/house-gepo-open-y-office/> ISSN 0719-8884
© Tom Janssens

GePo住宅 / Open Y Office

