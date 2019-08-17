World
  Haus am Moor / Bernardo Bader Architekten

Haus am Moor / Bernardo Bader Architekten

  17 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Haus am Moor / Bernardo Bader Architekten
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

Text description provided by the architects. Bernardo Bader Architects used locally sourced spruce, fir and elm to clad the interior and exterior of this rural cabin in Vorarlberg – Austria.

© Adolf Bereuter
Based on the traditional houses of the Bregenz district, the two-storey residence has a simple rectangular plan with a steep gabled profile and a wooden deck driven through its middle.

© Adolf Bereuter
Austrian studio Bernardo Bader Architects used 60 trees to produce all the wood needed for the house with minimal waste. As well as the walls, the timber provided material for doors, flooring and also some of the furniture.

© Adolf Bereuter
The structure of the building is concrete, which reveals itself on a selection of walls and ceilings to contrast with the light tones of the wooden surfaces.

© Adolf Bereuter
Living and dining areas occupy the largest side of the ground floor. A wood-burning stove creates a central hearth.

© Adolf Bereuter
Additional heating is generated from a ground-sourced heat pump. A home office sits on the other side of the deck, alongside a garage with room for two cars. Bedrooms and a children's playroom are located on the floor above. Entitled Haus am Moor, which translates as "House on the Moor", the cabin is situated near the market town of Krumbach.

Originally published on 4 June, 2013

Section
Section

