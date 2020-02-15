World
Yingst Retreat / Salmela Architect

Yingst Retreat / Salmela Architect
© Undine Prohl
© Undine Prohl

© Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Undine Prohl

Houses
United States
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Text description provided by the architects. The retreat rests on a quiet 16 acre site amongst a tall, dense beech forest that descends to lakeshore. The orientation of the building magnifies this slope and places equal value on views to the trees and the water.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Entering the site you are met by four separate black-clad structures which separates the prosaic functions of a garage. Beyond stands the house with white masonry bookend facades and sidewalls of exposed wood columns mirroring the forest parallel.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

The repetition of the glulam columns entices you along a colonnade to the front entry. Contrary to the predominately black exterior, you enter at a midlevel to a lighter wood-lined hall. Morning and evening light fill the space and the rhythmic wood structure provides an open plan with telescoping spaces flowing into and overlooking each other.

© Undine Prohl
© Undine Prohl

Given the clients are avid chefs the bright red kitchen is the central communal area. Dividing the kitchen from the above living area is a white-painted masonry fireplace which makes a connection to the outdoor chimney standing sentinel on the West patio, further diminishing the line between inside and outside.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Peter Kerze
© Peter Kerze

The sleeping area recedes past the living room with additional rooms located in the above mezzanine.  In the distance there is a stand-alone masonry sauna with sod roof and a black sculpture marking the bocce court.  Despite its openness, the retreat retains an intimate feel, a mystery, stimulating the imagination in both intellectual and emotional ways.

Originally published on May 10, 2013

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

