Clock Museum Of the Cultural Revolution / Jiakun Architects

Clock Museum Of the Cultural Revolution / Jiakun Architects

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Chengdu, China
  Architects: Jiakun Architects
  Area: 3885
  Year: 2008
  Photographs: Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi

Text description provided by the architects. The museum is sited in an abandoned site within the commercial heart, and the design concept was inspired by the relationship between culture and economy.

© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi

The busy chaotic exterior bustle hightens the tranquility of the interior exhibiton spaces akin to the contrast between the corporate landscape of today and the cultural artifacts from the past. This contrast is similar to the experience one gets when stepping into a temple from a busy street.

© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi
© Kejian Bi

Originally published on October 10, 2017

Project location

Address: Dayi, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Cite: "Clock Museum Of the Cultural Revolution / Jiakun Architects" 31 May 2020. ArchDaily.
