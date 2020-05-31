Clock Museum Of the Cultural Revolution / Jiakun Architects

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. The museum is sited in an abandoned site within the commercial heart, and the design concept was inspired by the relationship between culture and economy.

The busy chaotic exterior bustle hightens the tranquility of the interior exhibiton spaces akin to the contrast between the corporate landscape of today and the cultural artifacts from the past. This contrast is similar to the experience one gets when stepping into a temple from a busy street.

Originally published on October 10, 2017