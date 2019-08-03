World
  7. Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray

  • 15:00 - 3 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Spa Querétaro / Ambrosi I Etchegaray, © Luis Gordoa
  • Architects Office

    Ambrosi I Etchegaray

  • Location

    Carretas, Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico

  • Category

    Spa

  • Collaborators

    Miguel Montor, Julie Rousset, Ricardo Carrillo

  • Contractor

    Octavio Pérez

  • Area

    490.0 sqm

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photography

    Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Text description provided by the architects. The assignment was to create an Integral Yoga and Spa Center in an area of 418 irregular square meters, located in Colonia Carretas, two blocks from the historic Arcos, in the city of Querétaro.

© Luis Gordoa
The design premise was to create a center in constant contact with nature (the outside). For that purpose the project generates a thick slab in the totality of the plot, which is perforated to create inner patios with gardens. All the spaces in the project relate constantly through these patios.

© Luis Gordoa
Plan
Plan
© Luis Gordoa
The ground floor is a large space subdivided by a sequence of patios where the cafeteria and the multipurpose room are located. This level was defined by colored concrete walls to enhance the materiality.

© Luis Gordoa
Adjacent to this sequence of courtyards is the entrance to the spa where assembled wood volumes contain the massage rooms, generating an interesting combination between light and rambling paths. The massage rooms open onto a completely private triangular patio.

© Luis Gordoa
On the upper floor are located the yoga pavilions overlying the thick slab. These are solved in steel and glass looking for the best views of the trees in the surroundings. From these pavilions you have access to a gravel garden surrounded by vegetation which is used for breaks between yoga sessions.

© Luis Gordoa
