World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. India
  5. Rintala Eggertsson Architects
  6. Hut-to-Hut / Rintala Eggertsson Architects

Hut-to-Hut / Rintala Eggertsson Architects

Save this project
Hut-to-Hut / Rintala Eggertsson Architects

© Pasi Aalto © Pasi Aalto © Pasi Aalto © Pasi Aalto + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture  · 
India

  • Design Team

    Sami Rintala, Pasi Aalto, Gunilla Bandolin,Robin Belven, Einar Syversen, Helder Matos, Ida Mosand, Monica Bellika Esaiassen, Kristin Rønnestad, Marta Correa, Moritz Kerschbaum, Olav Kildal, Jonny Klevstad, Karoline Førsund and Dagur Eggertsson.

  • Collaborators

    Eden Project, Loowatt Ltd., Buro Happold, Annapurna Garimella, Suresh Heblikar, Jim O’Donnell, Sujata Goel, Kalidas Shetty, Talavane Krishna, Arnun Balakrishnan and Murali Krishna.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

Text description provided by the architects. The hut was developed in design- and building workshops with students from the University of Technology in Trondheim following an international seminar about the future of eco-tourism in the Western Ghats region in India. The main aim was to find solutions that would benefit the local population specifically and the environment of the region in general.

Save this picture!
© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

The concept was to make the hut as environmentally friendly as possible by using locally produced, materials and renewable energy sources. This would then simplify both the production and maintenance of the buildings in the long run.

Save this picture!
© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

The organization is based on the local building tradition with a cluster of houses that compose a shaded courtyard situation where people can gather. One, two or more buildings can be built next to already existing dwellings or erected separately to form an individual cluster of buildings. Introducing an orthogonal traffic system in the building, one can add several of these buildings together to form a more urban setting in the situation where that is feasible.

Save this picture!
© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

The hut represents a possibility for the local population to invest in the growing environmentally conscious segment of the tourist market while maintaining their traditional culture and lifestyle. The building is totally off-grid. It has solar panels on the roof producing enough energy for the future inhabitants and a composting latrine which produces biogas enough for one household.

Save this picture!
© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

Originally published January 15, 2013.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Karnataka, India

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rintala Eggertsson Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Residential Architecture India
Cite: "Hut-to-Hut / Rintala Eggertsson Architects" 26 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/318424/hut-to-hut-rintala-eggertsson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Pasi Aalto

印度“Hut-to-Hut”工程/Rintala Eggertsson Architects事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream