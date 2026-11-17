Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Nairobi County, Kenya. Image © Justin Brian via Pexels

El Niño is a natural climate pattern expected to peak from October 2026 through March 2027. It is characterized by a strong impact on global weather patterns, bringing floods, droughts, heat waves and storms to different regions. On November 5, 2026, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) launched a short practical guide for city governments to help them prepare for the upcoming season. The guide offers considerations applicable to different climate regions, but it is framed by IGAD in the context of preparedness, anticipatory action and resilience in the Horn of Africa (Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda). Its aim is to offer actionable guidance to improve urban resilience, protect vulnerable communities and reduce the impacts of climate-related hazards.

+ 3

The guide, "El Niño Preparedness: An Anticipatory Action Framework for City Leaders," is grounded in two premises: that urban preparedness is a governance function, and that climate forecasts can be translated into local action at the scale of cities and municipal governments. From ICPAC's perspective, the value of a climate forecast lies in the action it enables by triggering solid protocols ahead of El Niño-driven rains. The guide encourages cities to use the forecast lead time to make decisions on the ground and turn early warnings into early action. The document proposes a protocol structure and checklists to translate climate forecasts into risk information based on pre-agreed thresholds. Triggered preventive actions include administrative measures, such as releasing funding and warning households, and practical measures, such as clearing drains and pre-positioning emergency supplies.

Climate-related humanitarian crises are not caused by natural events themselves, but by their consequences in informal settlements, clogged infrastructure, and fragmented institutions. In the methodology presented, a seasonal forecast that crosses a pre-agreed threshold automatically triggers practical action, from releasing funds to clearing drains. To organize and prioritize that action, the guide defines three scenarios (moderate, severe and worst case), based on UN-Habitat's experience in urban emergencies. Each scenario is defined by a quantified trigger, a set of anticipatory actions and a projected urban impact. The quantification depends on prior institutional agreements, based on an action checklist that city leaders agree on in advance.

Related Article Beyond the Bunker: Lessons from Survivalist Architecture on Resilience

The methodology is of general interest but was developed around local concerns in the Horn of Africa. ICPAC, the institution collaborating with UN-Habitat, is a specialized branch of IGAD and a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Regional Climate Centre for Eastern Africa, providing climate services, seasonal forecasts and early warning information across the Greater Horn of Africa. According to ICPAC, communities in the area that face a rapid shift from dry conditions to heavy rains are at heightened risk of flash and riverine floods, landslides, displacement, outbreaks of human and transboundary animal diseases, concentration of livestock around water and grazing resources, rangeland degradation and disruption of established pastoral mobility routes.

According to ICPAC's August forecast, heavy rainfall is expected in the coming months over southern Ethiopia, central and southern Somalia and northeastern Kenya, along with wetter conditions over the Lake Victoria Basin, Burundi, western Rwanda and western Tanzania. These conditions could escalate into urban emergencies where administrative and infrastructural capacities are inadequate. The guide offers direction on six elements: early warning and forecast uptake through formal data sharing; impact-based scenarios that plan against consequences; pre-agreed triggers and anticipatory financing; contingency planning with clear institutional roles; sector- and infrastructure-specific preparedness; and safe havens and community mobilization. The relevance of the initiative lies in these definitions, which can be applied to climate resilience protocols in different climates and regions of the world.

"Natural disasters" have affected the world on several occasions in recent months. Defined by the harmful impact of natural phenomena, these "disasters" take the form of earthquakes, floods and fires. In late August, a lower section of a Himalayan glacier collapsed, creating an ice and rock avalanche down the Lhende River valley that triggered severe flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border. Severe wildfires across northern Algeria in the same period also put residential areas, agricultural land and critical transport corridors directly in the path of rapidly spreading flames. Earlier this year, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake damaged historic architecture across Colombia, and two major earthquakes struck northern Venezuela within seconds of one another. The recurrence of these phenomena underscores the need to address urban informality and strengthen heritage protection tools, to keep natural phenomena from turning into disasters.