Sumayya Vally Unveils First Permanent UAE Project With Dubai’s Elie Khouri Art Foundation

Elie Khouri Art Foundation. Image Courtesy of Counterspace

The Elie Khouri Art Foundation (EKAF) has appointed Sumayya Vally of Johannesburg- and London-based practice Counterspace to design its permanent home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Scheduled to open in late 2028, the institution will occupy a repurposed villa in the Jumeirah 1 district, transforming the existing residential property and its surrounding grounds into a space for contemporary art exhibitions, education, and public programming. The appointment forms part of EKAF's plans to establish a permanent platform for contemporary art in Dubai, with architecture and curatorial programming developed in parallel.

Vally will lead the architectural transformation of the existing villa, incorporating galleries, educational spaces, pavilions, and a garden, alongside hospitality areas and outdoor spaces for seasonal events and gatherings. The project will retain the site's domestic character while adapting its spatial organization and landscape to accommodate public use. Rather than approaching the commission as a conventional museum building, the design will explore the relationship between the existing house, its architectural features, and its future role as a cultural institution.

The architectural concept draws on two spatial references: the street architecture of Beirut and the inward-facing organization of traditional Gulf courtyard houses. According to the practice, the existing villa's doors, cornices, balustrades, and room arrangements will inform the development of a contemporary architectural language, translating elements of domestic architecture into a setting for public and cultural exchange. The project is intended to establish a relationship between the memory of the existing building and its new institutional function.

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Founded by French-Lebanese art collector, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Elie Khouri, EKAF builds on more than two decades of collecting and engagement with the international art world. Under the direction of Caroline Louca, the Foundation is developing a programme that will bring together works from its collection, temporary exhibitions, institutional collaborations, and loans. Its activities will extend beyond the presentation of artworks to include learning initiatives and public events intended to encourage dialogue and exchange around contemporary art.

Through exhibitions, educational activities, and collaborations with artists and cultural institutions, the Foundation aims to make its collection and wider contemporary art practices accessible to a broader public while contributing to the city's cultural landscape. Founded by Vally, Counterspace approaches architecture through research into social histories, collective memory, and vernacular spatial practices. The practice's work often combines architectural design with artistic and curatorial research, engaging with underrepresented narratives and the cultural contexts of the places in which it operates.

Recent announcements of cultural institutions and expansions include the Sharjah Design Centre, a new facility for design research and production designed by Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha with Daniel Rosselló and scheduled to open in 2029. In Miami, Gensler has been appointed to renovate and expand the Institute of Contemporary Art's second building, adding gallery, educational, and public spaces ahead of its planned opening in late 2027. Meanwhile, the Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity has unveiled a master plan by Herzog & de Meuron and EHDD to transform a mid-century modern warehouse in Marin County, California, into a cultural destination with exhibition, learning, and gathering spaces.