© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

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Category: Educational Architecture, Extension, Sustainability

Lead Team: Aida Aydinyan

Design Team: Meroujan Minassian, Narbeh Bedrossian, Sona Manukyan, Marine Hayrapetyan, Harut Petrosyan, Davit Gevorgyan, Tatev Azatyan, Henrik Groyan

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Vrezh Asatryan

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: "TRIANGLE" Co.Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: "Consel" LLC

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hamik Aghajanyan

Project Management: AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF ARMENIA

City: Yerevan

Country: Armenia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Najarian Center is a key facility of the American University of Armenia (AUA), located in Yerevan, near the Sergei Parajanov Museum. Established with the support of K. George and Dr. Carolann Najarian, the center is part of a broader initiative to drive social change in Armenia through education and innovation. It provides spaces and resources for learning, collaboration, and fostering social entrepreneurship. As part of the project, reconstruction work has been carried out on the building, including seismic retrofitting, interior and exterior renovations, and the comprehensive implementation of engineering systems.