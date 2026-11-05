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Santo António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos

Santo António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos - Image 2 of 32Santo António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete, ColumnSanto António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographySanto António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos - Image 5 of 32Santo António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Educational Architecture, Elementary & Middle School
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: BFJ Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12469
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Amaral Pólvora and José Amaral Pólvora
  • Design Team: Sara Leão, Antonio Vasconcelo, Teresa Correia, Júlio Senra, Jaquelina Sio, Beatriz Brinco, Matilde Pereira , s
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A2p Consult Estudos E Projectos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Natural Works, Campo d´agua engenharia e gestão, Lda.
  • Landscape Architecture: Nélia Martins E João Junqueira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Natural Works
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Laqre, Appleton consulting, Espaço, Tempo E Utopia
  • Architecture Offices: João Nuno Pernão
  • General Contractor: CARI construtores
  • City: Lisbon
  • Country: Portugal
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Santo António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Built in the early 1950s under the Plano dos Centenários and designed by architect Inácio Peres Fernandes in 1947, the school is part of the urban model of the Alvalade neighbourhood, based on the concept of the neighbourhood unit. The complex retains most of its original features and is recognised as representative heritage of the first phase of this plan. Originally designed with separate male and female sections, some aspects no longer suited its current mixed-use operation. One example was the duplication of cafeteria spaces on two floors, which made kitchen operations inefficient.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolPortugal
Cite: "Santo António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos" 05 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188048/santo-antonio-primary-school-requalification-and-modernization-project-bfj-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Santo António 小学改造与现代化升级项目 / BFJ Arquitectos

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