Santo António Primary School Requalification and Modernization Project / BFJ Arquitectos

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Architects: BFJ Arquitectos
- Area: 12469 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architects: Francisco Amaral Pólvora and José Amaral Pólvora
- Design Team: Sara Leão, Antonio Vasconcelo, Teresa Correia, Júlio Senra, Jaquelina Sio, Beatriz Brinco, Matilde Pereira , s
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: A2p Consult Estudos E Projectos
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Natural Works, Campo d´agua engenharia e gestão, Lda.
- Landscape Architecture: Nélia Martins E João Junqueira
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Natural Works
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Laqre, Appleton consulting, Espaço, Tempo E Utopia
- Architecture Offices: João Nuno Pernão
- General Contractor: CARI construtores
- City: Lisbon
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Built in the early 1950s under the Plano dos Centenários and designed by architect Inácio Peres Fernandes in 1947, the school is part of the urban model of the Alvalade neighbourhood, based on the concept of the neighbourhood unit. The complex retains most of its original features and is recognised as representative heritage of the first phase of this plan. Originally designed with separate male and female sections, some aspects no longer suited its current mixed-use operation. One example was the duplication of cafeteria spaces on two floors, which made kitchen operations inefficient.